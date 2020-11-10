Emil Ekiyor Jr. hasn't disappointed along Alabama offensive front

TUSCALOOSA — Alabama had no shortage of options for the fifth and final starter on its offensive line, one that had every reason to be one of the nation’s best.

It had Chris Owens, who started four games at center last season and continued to have a role as a tight end later in the season. It also had Kendall Randolph, who gained experience in a similar role. Pierce Quick was a top-50 prospect entering his sophomore season, and Darrian Dalcourt had elevated himself to backup center as a freshman.

Emil Ekiyor Jr. was the one who emerged from that battle, taking the right guard spot. He has not disappointed in his first season as a starter, despite being by far the least experienced member of Alabama’s offensive line.

His redshirt sophomore season will continue later this month, but not as previously scheduled on Saturday against LSU. The game was postponed on Tuesday to a to be determined date due to a COVID-19 outbreak in LSU’s team.