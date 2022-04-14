Eufaula football standout Yhonzae Pierre commits to Alabama

Eufaula edge rusher Yhonzae Pierre is the newest commitment to the University of Alabama’s 2023 football recruiting class after making his decision known Thursday morning.

Pierre, who will be a senior this upcoming season, first posted word of the commitment on his Twitter account, writing: God i thank you for this blessing. I also want to say thank you to my parents, family, teachers, and coaches for helping me along the way. I’ve found my new home i’m committed to the University of Alabama. Roll Tide Roll.

Among the colleges Pierre listed as his top choices in addition to Alabama was Auburn, Georgia, Florida State, Penn State, Georgia Tech, Florida and Mississippi State.

He is the cousin of former Alabama standout and Eufaula native Courtney Upshaw, who was a linebacker for the Crimson Tide from 2008-2011. Upshaw played six seasons in the NFL before retiring in 2018.

Wiregrass native and current Alabama associate defensive coordinator and safeties coach Charles Kelly was Pierre’s lead recruiter.

Considered a four-star recruit and No. 37 defensive lineman in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Pierre recorded 55 tackles, which included 16 for loss, along with seven sacks this past season for the Tigers.

Pierre, a 6-foot-4, 220-pounder, makes the third commitment for next year’s class at Alabama, joining five-star cornerback Jahlil Hurley (Florence) and four-star safety Elliot Washington (Venice, Fla.).

Eufaula head football coach Ed Rigby has seen Pierre mature over the past three years to become someone he says is dependable on and off the football field.

“He’s also become that guy in the classroom that you would picture being able to play for coach Nick Saban,” Rigby said. “Just an unbelievable player with a high, high ceiling. I’m just excited that he plays for me and I don’t have to face him.”

Rigby calls Pierre a versatile athlete who will also get a chance to play on offense this upcoming season.

“He can wear many, many hats,” Rigby said. “He can come off the edge, he can drop into coverage and play on a hash, or he can be in the middle of the defense blitzing the ‘A’ gap.

“But this year we’re going to use him a little more – we’re going to put him on some offense – as a tight end/H back also. He’ll help us open up another facet of our offense.”

Eufaula defensive line coach Robert Brown has accompanied Pierre on many of his recruiting visits and believes the student has handled the process well.

“You know, it’s kind of hard for a 17-year-old kid to have that much success and stay straight and not veer off the course,” Brown said. “For the most part, he’s done pretty much what he’s supposed to do and kept his head on straight throughout the whole process.”

It’s been an interesting time for Brown as well.

“It’s been stressful at times – whole weekends going here, going there – but at the end of the day, it’s all for a good cause to change a kid’s life for him to be able to go and not only play football at the next level, but to get that free education, which is most important,” Brown said.

Pierre is scheduled to be in Tuscaloosa on Saturday for the Crimson Tide’s annual A-Day intra-squad scrimmage.