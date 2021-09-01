Expectations high for Tide defense

It turns out “The Terminator” is actually a nice guy.

Not long after arriving at Alabama as a five-star recruit last year, outside linebacker Will Anderson’s instant impact as a pass rusher earned him the intimidating nickname from the movie long before his time.

But Anderson and now-starting quarterback Bryce Young have been the first sophomores to graduate from Nick Saban’s prohibition on freshmen speaking to reporters. And for most of Anderson’s early time in front of the camera, it would have taken more than a cyborg Arnold Schwarzenegger to wipe the smile off Anderson’s face.

“People always say that,” Anderson said Tuesday of his easy-going demeanor. “They always say, ‘You’re so different on and off the field.’ When I get on the field, I have to switch it. Like I don’t want to go out there and get embarrassed by anybody.

“It’s a different Will Anderson when I step out on the field, you know what I’m saying?”

The Anderson on the field last year put him on track to potentially be Alabama’s best pass rusher in a generation. He is a preseason first-team All-America pick by the Associated Press and a first-team all-SEC selection by both coaches and the media.