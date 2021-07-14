Fans not allowed inside for next week’s SEC Media Days

The annual SEC Football Kickoff Media Days return next week after being cancelled last year, but does so with a slight difference.

The normal throng of fans inside the Hyatt Regency Birmingham-Wynfrey Hotel lobby in Hoover will not be a part of the annual event, set for next Monday through Thursday, because of COVID-19 protocols, according to the league office.

Instead a designated area outside the hotel will be set aside for fans to watch SEC players and coaches enter the building. However, spectators must remain socially distanced and will not be able to seek autographs and/or have players and coaches pose for photos.

The SEC also announced the schedule and list of student-athletes attending the event.

Head coach Nick Saban plus defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis and junior wide receiver John Metchie of defending national champion Alabama are scheduled for Wednesday, while first-year Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin plus junior quarterback Bo Nix and junior linebacker Owen Pappoe are scheduled to appear in Thursday’s final day.

Below is the list of schools and their representatives:

Monday