Fans not allowed inside for next week’s SEC Media Days

The annual SEC Football Kickoff Media Days return next week after being cancelled last year, but does so with a slight difference.
The normal throng of fans inside the Hyatt Regency Birmingham-Wynfrey Hotel lobby in Hoover will not be a part of the annual event, set for next Monday through Thursday, because of COVID-19 protocols, according to the league office.
Instead a designated area outside the hotel will be set aside for fans to watch SEC players and coaches enter the building. However, spectators must remain socially distanced and will not be able to seek autographs and/or have players and coaches pose for photos.
The SEC also announced the schedule and list of student-athletes attending the event.
Head coach Nick Saban plus defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis and junior wide receiver John Metchie of defending national champion Alabama are scheduled for Wednesday, while first-year Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin plus junior quarterback Bo Nix and junior linebacker Owen Pappoe are scheduled to appear in Thursday’s final day.
Below is the list of schools and their representatives:
Monday
Florida: head coach Dan Mullen, senior defensive lineman Zach Carter, senior linebacker Ventrell Miller; LSU: head coach Ed Orgeron, senior offensive tackle Austin Deculus, junior defensive back Derek Stingley; South Carolina: head coach Shane Beamer, senior defensive end Kingsley Enagbare, senior tight end Nick Muse.
Tuesday
Georgia: head coach Kirby Smart, junior quarterback JT Daniels, senior defensive lineman Jordan Davis; Kentucky: head coach Mark Stoops, senior offensive tackle Darian Kinnard, senior defensive end Josh Paschal; Ole Miss: head coach Lane Kiffin, junior quarterback Matt Corral, senior defensive back Jaylon Jones; Tennessee: head coach Josh Heupel, senior wide receiver Velus Jones, senior defensive back Alontae Taylor.
Wednesday
Alabama: head coach Nick Saban, senior defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis, junior wide receiver John Methcie. Mississippi State: head coach Mike Leach, junior linebacker Aaron Brule, senior wide receiver Austin Williams. Texas A&M: head coach Jimbo Fisher, junior offensive lineman Kenyon Green, junior defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal; Vanderbilt: head coach Clark Lea, sophomore offensive lineman Bradley Ashmore, junior defensive lineman Daevion Davis.
Thursday
Arkansas: head coach Sam Pittman, senior offensive lineman Myron Cunningham, senior Grant Morgan; Auburn: head coach Bryan Harsin, junior quarterback Bo Nix, junior linebacker Owen Pappoe; Missouri: head coach Eli Drinkwitz, senior defensive lineman Akial Byers, senior Case Cook.
Four coaches will be making the SEC Media Days debut – Auburn’s Harsin, South Carolina’s Beamer, Tennessee’s Heupel and Vanderbilt’s Lea.
The Media Days is also back in Hoover for the first time since 2018. Two years ago, the event was held in Atlanta at the College Football Hall of Fame and last year’s was canceled.
The SEC Network will have 46 hours of original programming surrounding the 2021 SEC Kickoff, the most in the network's history.