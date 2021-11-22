Finding the Iron Bowl birthplace at a busy intersection in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM —- The corner of 32nd Street South and Clairmont Ave. was busy on a recent Friday afternoon. It’s vehicular artery just southeast of downtown Birmingham known best by a contemporary crowd for the Piggly Wiggly just up the block or Bogue’s restaurant on the corner.

It’d just be any other intersection if it wasn’t the birthplace of college football’s most heated rivalry. With compact SUVs whizzing by, it takes some effort to picture this landscape with carriages pulling up to a baseball park roughly where the gated Brock Building now stands.

The line for tickets to the first Auburn-Alabama was long but orderly, according to the next day’s edition of The Daily News, as all forms of public transportation brought spectators to the corner of 32nd and Clairmont.

That fevered passion is about all that survives from that first meeting entering the 86th edition set for 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday in Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. But to understand where the Iron Bowl is now, it’s important to remember where it started.

And that was a Wednesday afternoon in February of 1893.

Yes, February. The two teams — clad in sweaters without a hint of protective gear — slugged it out before Auburn claimed the 32-22 win.