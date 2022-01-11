Five takeaways: Key factors hurt Tide in loss

Stout defense in the red zone made each possible. Neither team could run the ball with consistency to open the game. Alabama and Georgia combined for 36 yards on the ground off 23 attempts in the opening half.

Latu almost came down with the first touchdown of the game on the team’s second to last drive of the first half. But, he couldn’t secure it and Alabama eventually had to kick a field goal.

The Tide did, however, have a field goal blocked in the second half.

Alabama's young receivers forced into spotlight

The Crimson Tide already entered the game down one 1,000-yard receiver. Then it had to run the offense without the other.

First John Metchie III had a first-half injury against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. Then Jameson Williams suffered one himself in the CFP championship, and did not return.

Alabama was already using young receivers such as Ja'Corey Brooks and Agiye Hall. Once Williams went to the locker room in the second quarter with an injury and didn't return, the Crimson Tide had to turn to the freshmen and receivers such as Slade Bolden and Traeshon Holden even more.