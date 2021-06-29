Five Wiregrass athletes make SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll

At least five athletes from the Wiregrass earned a spot on the 2021 Southeastern Conference First-Year Academic Honor Roll, which was announced by the league Tuesday.

The list of area athletes earning the honoring are University of Alabama athletes Jaala Torrence (softball, kinesiology major) and Nathan Cooper (track/field, exercise science) from Dothan, Auburn University athletes Kade Snell (baseball, Exercise Science Undergraduate) from Wicksburg and Ashley-Sinclair Curtis (women’s golf, mathematics) and the University of Kentucky’s Stephanie Schoonover (softball, kinesiology) from Rehobeth.

The 2021 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2020-21 academic year. To earn a place on the honor roll a student-athlete must have a cumulative GPA of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution and have been a member of the varsity team for the sport's entire NCAA championship segment.