Flawed but resilient, 'Bama peaking at right time

Saban seemed to adopt a gentler touch for this group, publicly at least. Praising more than criticizing not-so-dominant efforts after games, letting a younger group grow and evolve. Like a parent not treating all his kids just the same.

“We’ve got a lot of young players that are out there playing,” Saban said. “I think when you have success the previous season, which the guys that did come back were very successful, it really took a long time for us to sort of develop the chemistry on this team from a leadership standpoint.”

The results were survival games against Florida, LSU and Auburn — all of whom wound up 6-7. Not to mention a 41-38 loss to then-unranked Texas A&M before going on an eight-game win streak.

“It’s been a special journey, especially knowing that a lot of people doubted us throughout the season,” tight end Cameron Latu said. “And we had to just find our identity as a whole.”

Four of Alabama’s wins have come by seven points or fewer.

Only one was that close last season: a 52-46 win over Florida in the SEC championship game.