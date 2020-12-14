Florida's blitzes present Alabama offense with potential big plays

Similar blitzes proved costly in Florida’s loss to LSU last week. A corner blitz in the same situation opened up an easy 34-yard touchdown pass after a breakdown communication in the secondary.

In the fourth quarter of the same game, Florida brought the same blitz from the left side, granting wide receiver Kayshon Boutte a 1-on-1 that he won for a gain of 41 yards, taking LSU inside the red zone; the Tigers scored a go-ahead touchdown shortly thereafter.

These are examples of a larger trend. It has not been enough to undermine Florida’s entire defensive effort, still ranking fourth in the SEC in yards per play allowed, but it does give Florida an atypical profile. The Gators have played this level of respectable defense while ranking tied for 10th in the SEC with 12 plays of 40 yards or more allowed and being the only SEC team to allow more than one play of 80 yards or more.

That defensive profile against Alabama could be problematic, given UA is in the national top five in plays of 10 or more yards and in the top 10 in plays of 20, 30 and 40 yards or more. Given 16 of Alabama’s 61 offensive touchdowns have come on plays of 30 yards or more, explosive plays can lead to points quicker when facing Alabama than they do against others.