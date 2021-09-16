Florida's Mullen says QB Richardson has practiced despite injury

Florida coach Dan Mullen said Wednesday that quarterback Anthony Richardson has practiced this week after suffering a hamstring injury in last weekend’s win over South Florida.

“He’s done fine,” Mullen said during his weekly SEC teleconference. “He’s practiced every day. He’s still getting treatment, making sure that he’s healthy and ready to go. He’s had a pretty good week of practice.”

Richardson is the backup to starter Emory Jones but has played in each of the Gators’ first two games. He leads the team with 275 rushing yards on 11 attempts, including an 80-yard touchdown last Saturday in which he injured his hamstring.

Mullen said Monday that Richardson was receiving treatment for the injury and Florida would see how the redshirt freshman progressed during the week ahead of Saturday’s game against Alabama.

Jones has completed 31 of 49 passes (63 percent) for 264 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. Richardson is 6-for-11 for 192 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Mullen was asked Wednesday about how he determines when to insert Richardson into the game.