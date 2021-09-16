 Skip to main content
Florida's Mullen says QB Richardson has practiced despite injury
  Updated
Florida coach Dan Mullen said Wednesday that quarterback Anthony Richardson has practiced this week after suffering a hamstring injury in last weekend’s win over South Florida.

“He’s done fine,” Mullen said during his weekly SEC teleconference. “He’s practiced every day. He’s still getting treatment, making sure that he’s healthy and ready to go. He’s had a pretty good week of practice.”

Richardson is the backup to starter Emory Jones but has played in each of the Gators’ first two games. He leads the team with 275 rushing yards on 11 attempts, including an 80-yard touchdown last Saturday in which he injured his hamstring.

Mullen said Monday that Richardson was receiving treatment for the injury and Florida would see how the redshirt freshman progressed during the week ahead of Saturday’s game against Alabama.

Jones has completed 31 of 49 passes (63 percent) for 264 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. Richardson is 6-for-11 for 192 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Mullen was asked Wednesday about how he determines when to insert Richardson into the game.

“That’s all set within the game plan,” he said. “Unless something happens during the course of the injury with an injury, we usually have a pretty set plan going in.”

Saturday’s meeting between the top-ranked Tide and Florida, ranked No. 11 in the AP poll and No. 9 in the coaches poll, will be the schools’ first in Gainesville since 2011.

“They do have a two quarterback system,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said Monday. “I don’t think you prepare differently. Both guys have ability to make plays passing, and they run the same sort of quarterback runs with both guys, and both guys are really talented in both areas.

“When the quarterback can run and they run quarterback runs, it’s almost like playing against ‘Wildcat,’ so they’ve got an extra blocker but they also have the ability to make big plays in the passing game, which they’ve made and been pretty efficient in the passing game. It’s more challenging when you play against guys and both guys are very efficient, effective passers as well as runners.”

