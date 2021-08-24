Former Alabama QB Greg McElroy tells it like it is as college football analyst

Nobody rather see Alabama win another national championship more than Greg McElroy, but he takes his crimson jersey off in his job as a football analyst on TV and radio.
“Anyone that knows me or knows my story, knows who I pull for on Saturday,” McElroy said. “But it’s my job to tell the fans what I see and how I think those things can be addressed.”
McElroy, who led the Crimson Tide at quarterback to a national championship in 2010, was in Dothan on Tuesday night at Windmill Station as the guest speaker for the annual Houston & Henry County Alumni Chapter Bama Day event.
After retiring from the NFL following a stint with the New York Jets (2011-2012) and Cincinnati Bengals (2013), McElroy began working with the SEC Network in 2014. He currently serves as college football analyst for ESPN/ABC, along with co-hosting a radio show on WJOX in Birmingham with former Auburn player Cole Cubelic.
All along, McElroy has tried to paint a true picture of what he sees in a professional manner.
He also understands some fans won’t see it that way.
“I’ll do an Alabama game, for instance, and I’ll have Alabama fans on my Twitter saying you are going out of your way to be unbiased,” McElroy said. “And say for instance they are playing Mississippi State, I’ll have Mississippi State fans on my Twitter saying you are so obviously biased it’s unbelievable. So it’s a matter of perspective.
“The way I have always tried to approach it is I take the jersey off. Like, if a team has a flaw, I’ll tell you they have a flaw and here’s why they have that flaw and here’s what they can do to potentially address that flaw.
“Do I want Alabama to win every game? Of course I do. That’s my team, that’s where my wife went to school, that’s who my son pulls for, that’s who I pull for.”
And McElroy finds it hard to see another team overtaking Alabama as the SEC kingpin in the coming season.
“If you want to chase a wild hair, maybe Georgia, right?” McElroy said. “But I can’t even do that, especially knowing some of the challenges Georgia has had in the preseason with injuries and guys that aren’t available or aren’t with the team currently, etc.
“I think Texas A&M is going to be really good. I think they actually have a chance to be better than last year, but that game between Alabama and A&M was four touchdowns (difference) last year. I think LSU has a chance to be pretty good, but that game (last year against Alabama) wasn’t very competitive.
“So the gap to me is so large, it would be hard for me to look at anybody else and say, ‘Well, if that team plays their ‘A’ game, they beat Alabama. No, I don’t think it’s that way.
“I think if Bama plays their ‘C’ game and that team plays their ‘A’ game, then they beat Bama. The gap has gotten so wide I think it’s going to be hard for anyone to catch Alabama this year unless they have a lackluster performance in a big game.”
McElroy said he really didn’t consider getting into broadcasting when his football career was coming to a close.
“It kind of just happened,” McElroy said. “When I wrapped up playing at Alabama, they had approached me about potentially doing some work for them if I didn’t want to pursue an NFL career.
“I just wasn’t at that point of willing to forgo an opportunity in the league. I just had to show myself I could do it. I wanted to play, I wanted to make a team, I wanted to make a roster, I wanted to play games. I was pleased with being able to fulfill that dream, but after a few years, I realized that my love for football … I still loved the game and the preparation and the study … but it became a job.
“So I realized pretty quickly that my passion wasn’t in the professional ranks. It was in college, and the pageantry and the traditions that surround college. As soon as I got my (NFL) pension, we started talking to ESPN and sure enough it worked out.”
McElroy and Cubelic, who was a center at Auburn (1996-2001) and now works as a sideline reporter for the SEC Network, teamed up this summer to begin the sports radio show “McElroy & Cubelic in the morning” in Birmingham.
“I think it’s fun because we see the game so differently,” McElroy said. “I go into every show and I learn something because of Cole. I hope he would say the same for me. We’ve had a blast.”