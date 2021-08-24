Former Alabama QB Greg McElroy tells it like it is as college football analyst

“The way I have always tried to approach it is I take the jersey off. Like, if a team has a flaw, I’ll tell you they have a flaw and here’s why they have that flaw and here’s what they can do to potentially address that flaw.

“Do I want Alabama to win every game? Of course I do. That’s my team, that’s where my wife went to school, that’s who my son pulls for, that’s who I pull for.”

And McElroy finds it hard to see another team overtaking Alabama as the SEC kingpin in the coming season.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“If you want to chase a wild hair, maybe Georgia, right?” McElroy said. “But I can’t even do that, especially knowing some of the challenges Georgia has had in the preseason with injuries and guys that aren’t available or aren’t with the team currently, etc.

“I think Texas A&M is going to be really good. I think they actually have a chance to be better than last year, but that game between Alabama and A&M was four touchdowns (difference) last year. I think LSU has a chance to be pretty good, but that game (last year against Alabama) wasn’t very competitive.

“So the gap to me is so large, it would be hard for me to look at anybody else and say, ‘Well, if that team plays their ‘A’ game, they beat Alabama. No, I don’t think it’s that way.