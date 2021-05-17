Former Alabama running back Trent Richardson to play in Mexico

Former Alabama football running back Trent Richardson signed a one-year deal with the Caudillos de Chihuahua of the Liga de Fútbol Americano de Mexico.

The team announced Richardson's arrival in February, but he did not give specifics on his role at that time.

During Wednesday's press conference, he was introduced as a player for the franchise.

"A lot of people don't get this opportunity," said Richardson. "It's huge, and I know they think I'm doing them a favor but they're definitely doing me a favor."

Richardson spent three years in the NFL before playing for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Canadian Football League and the Birmingham Iron in the Alliance of American Football.

While at Alabama, Richardson was a unanimous All-American who ran for 3,243 yards and 35 touchdowns over three seasons before being drafted No. 3 overall by the Cleveland Browns.

At 30, he brings a veteran presence to the team and embraces his role as one of the league's most recognizable players.

"I'm going to do everything I can to make this league better, to bring for awareness to Mexico," said Richardson. "I'm here to help out coach and also learn from coach."