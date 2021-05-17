 Skip to main content
Former Alabama running back Trent Richardson to play in Mexico
  • Updated
richardson MUG FOR FRONT RAIL

Trent Richardson is shown during his time with the Birmingham Iron of the now defunct Alliance of American Football

 JON JOHNSON / DOTHAN EAGLE

Former Alabama football running back Trent Richardson signed a one-year deal with the Caudillos de Chihuahua of the Liga de Fútbol Americano de Mexico.

The team announced Richardson's arrival in February, but he did not give specifics on his role at that time.

During Wednesday's press conference, he was introduced as a player for the franchise.

"A lot of people don't get this opportunity," said Richardson. "It's huge, and I know they think I'm doing them a favor but they're definitely doing me a favor."

Richardson spent three years in the NFL before playing for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Canadian Football League and the Birmingham Iron in the Alliance of American Football.

While at Alabama, Richardson was a unanimous All-American who ran for 3,243 yards and 35 touchdowns over three seasons before being drafted No. 3 overall by the Cleveland Browns.

At 30, he brings a veteran presence to the team and embraces his role as one of the league's most recognizable players.

"I'm going to do everything I can to make this league better, to bring for awareness to Mexico," said Richardson. "I'm here to help out coach and also learn from coach."

The Liga de Fútbol Americano de Mexico was founded in 2016 and features nine teams which are able to sign up to five foreign players each season.

"When coach first came to me, I'm thinking, 'Y'all play football over there?' and I'm thinking football, I'm thinking soccer. I said 'Coach, I don't play no soccer,'" Richardson quipped while discussing his first contact with Mauricio Balderrama.

