Former Bama star Javier Arenas thankful to learn from Saban

Javier Arenas was a sophomore at the University of Alabama when coach Nick Saban was brought in to replace Mike Shula.

It didn’t take Arenas, a star defensive back and kick returner, long to see things would be different.

“It was a lot of things that kind of changed, starting with just organization,” Arenas said during a visit to Dothan last Tuesday as a guest speaker at the Bama Day event. “Conditioning was a little tougher. Installing like the defensive plays was a little more organized, and I think it had to be that way because there was a lot more we were beginning to do.

“But within those changes, they did it with confidence … coach Saban and those guys … they made you feel like this has got to work.”

Arenas would become an All-American and part of the 2010 BCS national championship team. He left Alabama with 1,752 punt return yards and 2,166 kickoff return yards, both school records.

Having a chance to learn under Saban, who traditionally works hands-on with the secondary, was something Arenas cherishes.

“Everything I understand in the secondary now is because of him, down to the detail, from knowing what to expect based off where the receivers line up, and not get beat until it’s over,” Arenas said.

While he was on the ground floor of what Saban has built at Alabama, Arenas really doesn’t reflect on that too often.

“It’s a reward, but I feel like it’s so far away at this point,” Arenas said. “I just feel like another alumnus because they have had so many successful teams out of there.”

Arenas played in the NFL ranks from 2010-2014 with stints in Kansas City, Arizona and Atlanta. He returned to Alabama in 2018 as a defensive analyst for three seasons.

“I’m just proud to have been a part of it and proud of being part of the coaching staff when I was part of the coaching staff,” Arenas said of his days in Tuscaloosa. “Most importantly, I’m proud to have been able to learn from him (Saban) in two different perspectives.”

Arenas is now back in his hometown of Tampa, Fla., operating a non-profit training business called Strive Health and Fitness.

“It’s really to help and work with kids who have a couple of disadvantaged situations,” Arenas said. “They have ability, but probably wouldn’t be able to (normally) work with a guy like me in terms of training, and even mentoring them.

"I even brought a group of kids to Coach Saban’s camp this offseason and took them to Gainesville as well. I also had a group of 10 NFL guys this offseason I worked with.”

Arenas left coaching to start the business in 2021 so he could spend more time with his family.

“The hours that I had to stay at the Mal Moore (Alabama football) facility and having two kids who need me … a 9-year-old who needs me, and a 3-year-old boy who needs me,” Arenas said of the change. “I basically had to pick, so I chose my kids. I love coaching and love developing young athletes, and I’m still doing that.

“The most amazing part is me not having a dad and being able to start my own business. I’ve learned everything I’ve put into my business by coach Saban.”

Learning to deal with a different type athlete in this generation has been an adjustment for Arenas.

“When I got home from school, I put my books down and went outside and got the kids in the neighborhood to play a football game,” Arenas said. “They’ve got a phone to choose from … they’re distracted. I see better athletes and physically more gifted, but the want to and the will not necessarily.

“That’s no knock on them. I think they can be developed, which is the aspect I’m trying to bring to this new generation of extremely gifted kids – fighting against technology, basically.”

Arenas is still appreciative of being recognized whenever he’s around Alabama supporters.

“It’s mind-blowing, man,” Arenas said. “It’s great to be appreciated, but once you start to interact with the people you start to see why they are as excited to see me as I am to see them. They are blue-collar, hard-working people and that’s the way I presented myself on the football field.

“I was a blue-collar, hard-working, so we’ve got a lot in common, so the feeling is mutual.”