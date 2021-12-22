Former Ga. Tech running back transferring to Alabama

Former Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs announced Tuesday via Twitter that he is transferring to Alabama.

Gibbs’ tweet simply read, “RTR,” an acronym commonly used by Alabama fans that means “Roll Tide Roll.” Also, a video attached to the tweet concludes with a photo of Gibbs in an Alabama uniform and the word “committed.”

Gibbs, who will be a junior in eligibility next season, tweeted his decision to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal two days after the Yellow Jackets concluded their season with a loss to Georgia that left Tech with a 3-9 record. Tech finished with that mark in each of Gibbs’ two seasons on The Flats.

One of the more dynamic Tech players in recent seasons, Gibbs was chosen second-team All-American by the Associated Press as an all-purpose back. This season Gibbs gained at least 120 all-purpose yards in nine games, broke six plays for 50 or more yards and averaged 8.9 yards per play in which he touched the ball.

Also this season, Gibbs was chosen first-team All-ACC as an all-purpose back and was voted to the second-team as a return specialist and to the third team as a running back.