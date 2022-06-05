 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Houston County and Alabama football star Robert Stewart dies

Robert Stewart was a bruising, muscle-toned football star at Houston County in the 1980s and later an All-American at the University of Alabama, but it’s something else that his high school coach, Bubba Odom, most remembers.

“A smile – and he made other people smile,” Odom said. “As an athlete, he was so humble.”

Stewart died Saturday morning, Odom confirmed, in Charlotte, N.C., where he has lived since retiring from professional football. Details of the death were not available. Stewart was 55.

“He broke every kind of record you can think of in high school at that time, and then at Alabama set all the weightlifting records … some of them might have been broken by now; I’m not sure,” Odom said.

“But it didn’t matter to him. What mattered to him was the team, and people around him. He was just nice, and that’s the way his whole family was.”

Odom coached Robert and also his three brothers – Frank, James and David.

“Their parents never asked for a thing for those kids,” Odom said. “It was all about what can we do? And that’s the way Robert was.”

On the football field during his days at Houston County High in Columbia, Stewart was a rugged tailback who rushed for 4,471 yards from 1982-1985. He had his best season as a junior when he rushed for 2,155 yards, helping the Lions to the state playoffs.

“I didn’t play him on defense very much because he ran the ball so much for us,” Odom said. “I didn’t want to wear him out.”

He was recruited by colleges across the country. Odom recalled when an assistant coach from the University of Southern California made a visit.

“A coach from USC came in and sat down with us at Houston County High with Robert, myself and I can’t remember who else,” Odom said. “He introduced himself and said, ‘Son, I’d like to fly you to California. We’d like to recruit you and would like to offer you a scholarship to Southern Cal.’

“Robert looked at me and said, ‘Coach, what do you want to do?’ I said, ‘Robert, like I’ve told everyone who has come in here, this is your choice.’ I said, ‘If you want to fly to California with your family; you want me to go, I’ll go. This is your choice.’

“He looked at me and he smiled and he turned around at that coach and stuck his hand out and shook hands with him, and told him, ‘Coach, I’ve never been to California. I’d like to go to California, but I’m not going to go because if I go, I’m wasting the university’s money, because I’m going to the University of Alabama.’”

Stewart was first used at Alabama as a fullback, but then was moved to defense as a nose guard, a position where he would become an all-star.

As a senior in 1991, Stewart compiled 59 tackles and six sacks and earned first-team All-SEC and All-American honors on the defensive line. For his college career, Stewart finished with 144 tackles, 10 sacks and two touchdowns.

Stewart was drafted in 1992 by the New Orleans Saints in the eighth round, but didn’t make it in the NFL ranks.

Instead, Stewart had a successful professional football career in the Arena Football League, where he played 12 years with stints in Charlotte, New Jersey, New York and Arizona. He was named to the All-Arena team six times and was the defensive player of the year in 1999. He retired from football after the 2004 season.

