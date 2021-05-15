Former Northview star kicker Jack Martin commits to play football at Alabama

He will have an opportunity to do both at Alabama. Last year, the Tide averaged just 38.0 yards per punt behind the combined efforts of Charlie Scott (39.2) and Sam Johnson (35.4). On kickoffs, Will Reichard averaged 52.4 yards a kickoff and Chase Allen 49.5. All four players remain on the Tide roster.

Reichard is also the incumbent on field goal and extra-point kicks. A year ago, he hit 14-of-14 field goal tries and 84-of-84 point after kicks.

“They definitely said I would be competing for the spots,” Martin said of punting and kickoffs. “Obviously nothing is given to anybody, especially at Alabama. You have to earn it. They want me to compete for the punting and kickoff job.

“Obviously, they had a real strong field goal kicker last year – Will Reichard. They want me to be almost a back-up for Will if something happens to him or he injures himself.”

Martin said he loved playing at Troy, but felt it was a good time to look for a better opportunity. He said Alabama was a good fit for him as far as potential playing time.

The 2019 Northview graduate said he talked to a handful of programs while in the transfer portal, including Arkansas State, Texas Tech and some smaller schools. He also said he had some interest from LSU.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}