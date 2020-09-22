Freshman defensive back Brian Branch expected to contribute early for Alabama

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TUSCALOOSA — The legend of Brian Branch at Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone, Ga., started on his first play of high school football: a 48-yard punt return, two yards away from a touchdown. He was a freshman.

Not long after that punt return, Sandy Creek was without a safety for disciplinary reasons and turned to Branch, who shortly thereafter led the team in interceptions for a spell.

Three more years of impressive athletic feats followed — the kind of feats that leave no one surprised at Branch’s shot at immediate playing time at Alabama.

Branch was listed as a co-starter at the star position in UA’s secondary in its depth chart reveal on Monday. Even if Branch is not the starter at star, he could be a starter in UA’s dime package, which would lead to plenty of playing time as a true freshman.

“He’s not a good player, he’s a great player. A great talent,” Brett Garvin, Branch’s coach at Sandy Creek, said. “Apart from his physical talent, which is pretty much off the chain, his best trait as a football player is his IQ. Some kids just understand it the way coaches understand it. He sees it on the board and he can translate the board to the field very easily.”