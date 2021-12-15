Geneva County's Emmanuel Henderson makes it official, signs with Alabama

HARTFORD – Geneva County star and longtime University of Alabama commit Emmanuel Henderson made it official Wednesday, signing with the Crimson Tide during a ceremony in the high school gymnasium.
Considered one of the top running backs in the nation, Henderson committed last March and held steadfast on joining the Alabama program.
“First and foremost I want to start off by thanking God for always helping me achieve my goals and for giving me the opportunity of playing at that next level of football,” Henderson told those in attendance.
“Next I want to thank my family for always having my back and guiding me in the right direction and just keep my head on straight. Next I want to thank my coaching staff for always pushing me and showing me what a great leader is.
“I want to thank my teammates for being the best friend that they can be and always having that fun at practice. I’ll always remember that and I love y’all.”
Henderson said he spent time with Alabama head coach Nick Saban this past weekend during an official visit.
“Me and him sat down and talked and chalked it up a little bit,” Henderson said. “I built a great relationship with the coaching staff up there and found that it was the school I wanted to be at.
“The family vibe they have up there … the way the coaches interact with their players … I really love it up there.
“I talked to the coaching staff this morning and they were really excited about me signing today. It’s been a good day.”
Henderson, Geneva County’s all-time leading rusher, finished his career with 6,699 rushing yards, ranking 11th all-time in AHSAA state history, according to the AHSAA website.
During his senior season, Henderson rushed for 1,879 yards and 25 touchdowns, averaging 187.9 yards per game.
Henderson’s father sat next to him during the signing ceremony and later spoke about his son’s commitment to Alabama throughout the recruiting process.
“It’s been tiring at times, but it’s been an awesome experience to see that all of the work he’s put in is paying off and what he’s got to look forward to in the future,” Shawn Henderson said. “Whenever he was talking about the recruiting process, a lot of people were telling him the differences in the colleges.
“When he was talking about Alabama, I told him, ‘Well, if you’re not scared of competition, that’s the best place for you to go.’
“But I also talked to him about loyalty and picking one team and sticking with that team and not wavering and showing attention to different teams. And if this is where you felt that God is sending you, then that’s where you need to be and that’s what you need to stick to.”
Geneva County coach Jim Bob Striplin, who is serving as a coach of the South All-Stars in the AHSAA North-South football game Friday at the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium, spoke from Mobile on a conference call during the signing ceremony.
“I wish I could be there, but just wanted to say I’m really proud of you and you did a great job representing our school, our team for four years and beyond,” Striplin said. “Every accolade you get, you deserve it.
“I’ll be following the whole way and have got your back the whole way. I can’t wait to see what you do moving forward to represent this school, your family and this community. What you did to leave your mark on this football team will last forever.”
The addition of Henderson helped Alabama again bring in a recruiting class considered the best in the nation by most national recruiting services.
The Crimson Tide got two major pick-ups who made their decisions known Wednesday in landing four-star receiver Shazz Preston of Louisiana and Pike Road defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry, who chose the Tide over Auburn, Clemson, Texas and UCF.
Alabama inked 22 players during the early signing period spanning 10 states. By position, the Crimson Tide added four at defensive back and four at wide receiver; three at defensive line, linebacker and offensive line; two at running back; and one each at tight end, quarterback and athlete.
Linebacker Jeremiah Alexander of Alabaster was thought to be the top-rated player from Alabama and one of the top edge rushers in the nation. He totaled 93 tackles, including 29 for loss, to go with 10 sacks and 27 quarterback hurries as a senior at Thompson High in helping the team to a state title.
Ty Simpson of Martin, Tenn., is a five-star quarterback who was named the Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year after throwing for 2,827 yards and 41 touchdowns as a senior with just three interceptions. He also rushed for 862 yards and 11 touchdowns on 92 carries.
Jaheim Oatis of Columbia, Miss., is a five-star defensive lineman and ranked the No. 2 recruit in Mississippi. He chose Alabama over Mississippi State, Ole Miss and LSU.