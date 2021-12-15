Geneva County's Emmanuel Henderson makes it official, signs with Alabama

“The family vibe they have up there … the way the coaches interact with their players … I really love it up there.

“I talked to the coaching staff this morning and they were really excited about me signing today. It’s been a good day.”

Henderson, Geneva County’s all-time leading rusher, finished his career with 6,699 rushing yards, ranking 11th all-time in AHSAA state history, according to the AHSAA website.

During his senior season, Henderson rushed for 1,879 yards and 25 touchdowns, averaging 187.9 yards per game.

Henderson’s father sat next to him during the signing ceremony and later spoke about his son’s commitment to Alabama throughout the recruiting process.

“It’s been tiring at times, but it’s been an awesome experience to see that all of the work he’s put in is paying off and what he’s got to look forward to in the future,” Shawn Henderson said. “Whenever he was talking about the recruiting process, a lot of people were telling him the differences in the colleges.

“When he was talking about Alabama, I told him, ‘Well, if you’re not scared of competition, that’s the best place for you to go.’