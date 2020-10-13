Georgia could give Tide more tight end trouble

Georgia has recent experience in making the most of a recent pass-catching transfer: just last season, Lawrence Cager, a former Miami receiver, transferred to Georgia and finished second on the team with 33 catches and 476 yards, third on the team with four receiving touchdowns.

“I didn’t really think too much of the expectations, I wanted to go out there and play my best game,” McKitty said.

The expectations for McKitty could be higher in this game, given the UA defense is coming off of allowing Ole Miss tight end Kenny Yeboah seven receptions for 181 yards and two touchdowns.

The Texas A&M game gave UA a track record of allowing tight ends and running backs with minor roles in their passing games to have much greater success against the Crimson Tide. Aggie tight end Jalen Wydermyer had eight catches for 82 yards against Alabama. In two other games, against Vanderbilt and Florida, he caught seven passes for 72 yards. Fellow tight end Ryan Renick’s lone reception of the year came against Alabama, a 17-yard touchdown catch.

The Aggies did the same thing at running back. Ainias Smith — a converted wide receiver — caught six passes for 80 yards in games against the Commodores and Gators. Against Alabama, he caught six passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns.