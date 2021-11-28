Georgia's Smart dismisses 6-game losing streak against Tide

The Crimson Tide took a 41-24 home win over Georgia last season.

Saban also dismissed his team’s recent winning streak against Georgia as having a role in this week’s game.

“I think that’s what’s happened in the past in games really doesn’t have a lot of impact on what happens in the future,” Saban said Sunday. “I think that you’ve got to line up and play well in this game. What happened last year doesn’t matter. What happened the year before that doesn’t matter. You’ve got to play well in this game. So that’s the challenge that we all have.”

Smart coached the Bulldogs to a 28-7 win over Auburn in the 2017 SEC championship game. It was Georgia’s first SEC title since 2005.

Georgia, also No. 1 in the College Football Playoff ranking, is trying to position itself for a run at its first national championship since 1980.

An elusive win over Alabama would provide ideal momentum for Georgia in the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs could lose to Alabama and still possibly make the four-team playoff, setting up a possible rematch.

Despite Alabama’s recent mastery of the rivalry, Georgia is favored by 6 1/2 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.