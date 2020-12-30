Golding, Tide fix missed tackles from early in season

From there, Golding left it up to the players.

“Look, man, you'll either come out every day and rely on your technique and get better and improve because we're putting you in this situation and it's going to carry over on Saturday, or you're going to think it's not important, you're going to BS it, your pad level is not right, your eyes aren't right, you don't run through contact and now this is the result,” Golding said.

“But I think with a lot of young kids these days, until it happens to them and then you can show them, hey, this is why we're doing it, hey, here's the situation, I think some of them just don't get it.”

The process of it all, “humbled us a lot,” according to cornerback Patrick Surtain II. Some of the defense’s younger players gained even more valuable lessons.

“We learned that that whole week that we wasn't focused, we wasn't locked in and we didn't have a great week of practice. So that played a big role in what happened during that game,” Tide nose guard DJ Dale said. “So from that point we focused and locked in at practice and everyone just came together. We didn't want to repeat that in any other game.”