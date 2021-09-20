 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Good, bad things happened in threes for Alabama against Florida
0 Comments
top story

Good, bad things happened in threes for Alabama against Florida

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
alabamafootball PHOTO FOR CENTERPIECE

Florida running back Malik Davis, center, stretches the ball over the goal line to score a touchdown on a 26-yard run past Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore, left, and linebacker Chris Braswell, right, during the first half Saturday.

 John Raoux

Good and bad things tended to happen in threes for Alabama football and Florida on Saturday.

First, Alabama scored three consecutive touchdowns. Then, after giving up the field goal, the Crimson Tide's defense got three consecutive stops: an interception, a turnover on downs and a punt.

Then the fortune of three flipped. Alabama's offense went three-and-out three consecutive times, and in the second half, Florida scored touchdowns on three consecutive drives.

The Crimson Tide offense recovered some, but the defense never really did, outside of stopping the 2-point conversion attempt for the tie. Florida scored a touchdown on four of its last five possessions, not including the one play at the end of the game.

And those last three quarters of a struggling defense made the first quarter all but forgotten.

"We didn’t execute," Alabama football coach Nick Saban said. "I think maybe there was one time when we had a pressure on that they ran a speed option or something and we didn’t have enough guys there. But it really came down to executing."

Saban added that Alabama didn't adapt as well as needed and wasn't very aggressive at times.

Execution was something linebacker Will Anderson also stressed while speaking to reporters Monday. He said it's on all 11 guys to execute what the coaches put in the game plan.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"This was a real eye-opener that we need to get our stuff together for real, for real," Anderson said. "We need to live up to the Alabama standard."

Tackling was an issue. The Gators offensive line often created sizeable holes for backs to run through, and when they made it to the second level, too often Alabama defenders missed. Look no further than the rushing touchdown from Malik Davis where he made one defender tackle air before dragging another with him into the end zone.

In total, Florida ran for 246 yards and four touchdowns. Florida's option game was a big part of that.

"We just got to sit and fit — play the quarterback or read off the quarterback, play the option if you have the option to pitch — and I think it just all comes back to doing your job and all 11 being on the same page," Anderson said.

Execution, of which sound tackling is a primary ingredient, might be the main source of issues, but it's not the only issue. Saban also placed some of the onus on the coaches in Alabama's struggles to defend the option.

"We focused a lot on quarterback runs," Saban said. "We focused some on the option. There were times in the game where we didn't play the option correctly, so therefore as coaches we're responsible for that."

No matter who is responsible, as a whole, the coaches and players will need to step up their efforts in preparing for future offenses, especially once the Crimson Tide enter fully into SEC play week after week.

After Southern Miss, Ole Miss comes to Tuscaloosa with an offense that can and likely will exploit the Alabama defense if the Crimson Tide doesn't improve its tackling and execution. The Rebels are averaging 7.7 yards per play and 635.3 yards per game.

And beyond that game, an improved defense will be needed in the ultra-competitive SEC West.

"We need to lessen those mental errors," Anderson said. "And I think the biggest thing is just for all of us to be on the same page again and executing what our coaches tell us to do.”

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CFB Futures: Ohio State and Clemson drop on the AP rankings

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What changed for Alabama offense from first to second game?
Alabama

What changed for Alabama offense from first to second game?

  • Updated

When put in context, Alabama’s 34-point win Saturday over Mercer lacked the polish of a 31-point victory the week prior over Miami. Nick Saban was direct in critiquing a malodorous start on offense, and quarterback Bryce Young said the team is not proud of what it put on film against an FCS foe that Vegas pegged to lose by more than 56 points. What changed, exactly, after the same offense went ...

Inside Alabama running back Trey Sanders’ recovery from car wreck, emotional return
Alabama

Inside Alabama running back Trey Sanders’ recovery from car wreck, emotional return

  • Updated

Alabama football’s open week last November gave sports medicine director Jeff Allen a quiet Friday at home. The tranquility of the day ended when Allen, one of the more recognizable faces around the Tide’s program the past 15 seasons, received a phone call from a North Florida area code. It was an emergency room doctor who informed Allen she was treating then-sophomore running back Trey ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert