Good, bad things happened in threes for Alabama against Florida

"This was a real eye-opener that we need to get our stuff together for real, for real," Anderson said. "We need to live up to the Alabama standard."

Tackling was an issue. The Gators offensive line often created sizeable holes for backs to run through, and when they made it to the second level, too often Alabama defenders missed. Look no further than the rushing touchdown from Malik Davis where he made one defender tackle air before dragging another with him into the end zone.

In total, Florida ran for 246 yards and four touchdowns. Florida's option game was a big part of that.

"We just got to sit and fit — play the quarterback or read off the quarterback, play the option if you have the option to pitch — and I think it just all comes back to doing your job and all 11 being on the same page," Anderson said.

Execution, of which sound tackling is a primary ingredient, might be the main source of issues, but it's not the only issue. Saban also placed some of the onus on the coaches in Alabama's struggles to defend the option.

"We focused a lot on quarterback runs," Saban said. "We focused some on the option. There were times in the game where we didn't play the option correctly, so therefore as coaches we're responsible for that."