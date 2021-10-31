Grading Alabama heading into final stretch

Alabama football is about to enter the final third of the regular season after the week off.

First up will be LSU, then New Mexico State, Arkansas and Auburn.

Before the final stretch, here's a look back at the first eight games through our report card for the No. 3 Crimson Tide (7-1, 4-1 SEC).

Offense: A-

Notable numbers: 45.9 points per game (2nd in FBS), .583 third-down conversion rate (1st), three fumbles lost (t-25th fewest), three interceptions (13th fewest), 494 yards per game (10th)

It's not the 2020 Alabama offense (few are), but the 2021 offering is still among the best in the nation.

Sure, it has bumps along the way with occasional problems such as drops and less-than-ideal pass protection at times, but this offense can beat opposing teams in a variety of ways.

Quarterback Bryce Young, in his first season starting, is ranked third in the nation with 26 passing touchdowns. He's also responsible for 170 points, tied for third as well.

Running back Brian Robinson Jr. has a team-high 13 touchdowns.