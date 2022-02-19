Grady's 25 spark No. 4 Kentucky's rally past No. 25 Alabama

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Knowing his team would have to do more with less meant Kellan Grady needed to take his offense up a notch, at the very least.

That urgency resulted in a career day for the Kentucky guard, with his perimeter shooting providing a big spark for the No. 4 Wildcats.

Grady made seven 3s for a season-high 25 points, Oscar Tshiebwe added 21 points with 14 rebounds and Kentucky rallied twice to top No. 25 Alabama 90-81 on Saturday.

Short-handed because of injuries to starting guards TyTy Washington Jr. and Sahvir Wheeler, the Wildcats (22-5, 11-3 Southeastern Conference) trailed 46-34 with 3½ minutes remaining before halftime before closing with 13 straight points for their first lead.

Grady’s 3-pointer provided the go-ahead points that drew a thunderous roar before 20,374 in Rupp Arena.

The Crimson Tide (17-10, 7-7) erased a 54-48 deficit early in the second with eight points in a row to go up by two before Kentucky responded with a 20-2 surge over 5:47 to seize control at 74-58.

Grady's trio of 3s in that surge were critical, not to mention another deep ball later that maintained Kentucky's edge.