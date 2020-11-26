Gus Malzahn offers well wishes after Nick Saban tests positive for coronavirus

Saban explained earlier in the teleconference that his staff had put together a plan after he had a false positive during the week of the Georgia game. As far as his staff goes, Malzahn said the coaches made plans for everything the first of the year and has taken it day by day and week by week ever since in case Malzahn or one of his assistants tested positive.

Auburn had one new positive coronavirus case on Sunday, but Malzahn said he didn’t anticipate any additional players being held out due to contact tracing.

Saban said he was informed Wednesday morning he had tested positive after taking a PCR test, which he noted was different from the false positive he had before. He said he did not exhibit any of the underlying symptoms of the virus — fever, loss of taste or smell, fatigue, muscle aches — and had mostly been dealing with a runny nose.

Saban said he informed the team about the news at 10 a.m. Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will act as Alabama head coach in Saban’s absence and will still call plays in the Iron Bowl.