Holden shines in Tide scrimmage

If fans and reporters were able to watch Saturday afternoon’s Alabama scrimmage in Bryant-Denny Stadium, they would likely have seen that junior receiver Traeshon Holden was the star of the show.

“He had a really good day today. Made a lot of good plays,” head coach Nick Saban said of the closed scrimmage. “Had, I don’t know, four or five catches, couple big plays. So, he did a nice job today. I’m pleased with his progress.”

Holden found the end zone multiple times for an Alabama first-team offense that earned considerable praise from Saban after the scrimmage.

“I thought the receivers played well, made plays,” Saban said while also complimenting his quarterback. “Bryce had a really good day, so it was a lot of positives.”

As Alabama continues to work Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell into its system after his summer arrival, the top three receivers to start the Tide’s season could be Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton, sophomore Ja’Corey Brooks and Holden.

Holden, a junior, has become the dean of a wide receiver room that includes five freshmen and three sophomores — but no seniors. The four-star recruit from Kissimmee, Fla., saw the field on a few occasions as a freshman in 2020 but expanded that role to all 15 games last season, catching 21 passes for 239 yards. He caught his first career touchdown late in a win over Mississippi State last October.

Alabama has other receivers that could press for playing time, including sophomore JoJo Earle when he returns from a broken foot and freshman Kobe Prentice, a standout in last week’s first scrimmage. Two other freshmen in Kendrick Law and Aaron Anderson earned recognition from Saban in the spring.

There are also versatile options Alabama has moved around in Christian Leary, a sophomore receiver who saw time in the backfield last season, and current five-star freshman Emmanuel Henderson. The nation’s second-rated class of 2022 running back by 247 Sports has seen recent practice time at wide receiver, the school shared in a video this week and Saban confirmed Saturday.

“He’s been doing a nice job of making progress there,” Saban said.

Henderson was unlikely to crack a deep running back rotation that includes Georgia Tech transfer Jahmyr Gibbs, who continued to make an impact in Saturday’s second scrimmage.

“I think had Jahmyr had, like, 60 yards or something today on just a few carries,” Saban said. “He’s very explosive with the ball. Really good receiver, really good all-around player. Jase [McClellan], Roydell [Williams] — those guys have done really well. Trey Sanders has done really well. So I feel really good about five running backs that we have.”

Overall, Saban was pleased Saturday with the play of his first-team offense and first-team defense, although he was less happy with the second groups.

“The first offense and the first defense was very productive in terms of how they played, how they executed, how they communicated and played together,” he said. “Second group, both sides of the ball, lots of mental errors, still. Lots of struggles, lack of confidence in terms of how they play, how they execute, which we obviously need to get more guys who can play winning football.”

Saban updates injuries: With two weeks to go until its season opener against Utah State, Alabama remains mostly healthy on both sides of the ball.

Cornerback Eli Ricks (back) and Khyree Jackson (groin) were both in uniform for Saturday’s second and final scrimmage of fall camp, although Ricks did not participate.

“We held him out because he really hadn’t practiced, but I think he’ll be ready to go on Tuesday,” Saban said of Ricks, who had not practiced since last Saturday’s scrimmage.

Jackson, a senior, took part in about two-thirds or three-quarters of the scrimmage, according to Saban.

“He’s making progress,” the coach said. “He was able to practice the last two days, Thursday and Friday, probably about half the time. So, he’s making progress and I thought he did a nice job today when he was in there.”

Ricks and Jackson are both competing with sophomores Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold for starting jobs. Saban said Wednesday that he did not yet know who the two starters would be at that position.

Saban revealed that backup center Seth McLaughlin was “out” for Saturday’s scrimmage but he is expected back soon. Darrian Dalcourt, who Saban said Saturday has enjoyed a “really good fall camp,” remains Alabama’s expected starting center.

Tight end Cameron Latu (knee) and wide receiver JoJo Earle (foot) have also been sidelined with injuries this fall camp.