How Alabama RB Brian Robinson's long wait prepared him for starting opportunity

Scarbrough, a Northport native who played for Alabama from 2015 to 2017, has known him since Robinson was in high school, talking on the phone every so often to this day. When they chatted in 2018, Scarbrough said he could tell Robinson was still in a kid mindset.

“He wasn’t focused to the point that he needed to be,” Scarbrough said.

In their phone conversations now, Scarbrough has seen that change drastically over the past year. Much of that stems from Robinson’s response to a lack of playing time in 2020. He saw only 21.4% of the running back carries, compared to 25.4% in 2019. Meanwhile, Najee Harris received 55.29% in 2019 and 60.60% in 2020.

“I think when he didn’t play much last year, that opened his eyes up and made him realize he needed to get his stuff together,” Scarbrough said.

Robinson also graduated in December 2020, which served as a bit of a turning point. Since then, Lanier said, Robinson has been locked in on football. He’s spending more time in the training room and in the coaches’ offices with the playbook.

“He’s ready to be shot out of there like a cannon,” Scarbrough said. “I just think he’s got so much athleticism on him built up that he is ready to use.”