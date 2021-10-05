How Alabama's passing game has evolved since last year

This was clearly going to be a different Alabama offense entering a season after losing five first-round draft picks from last fall.

The playbook, scheme and personnel were all going to look little like the Mac Jones, Najee Harris, DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle version. Through five games, we’re starting to see some of the ways perception became reality.

Among them, the distribution of passes from first-year starting quarterback Bryce Young. There are nine different players with at least five catches through five games. A year ago, there were six through the fifth game with Smith’s 45 catches for 566 yards leading the way.

This year, it’s John Metchie’s 27 catches leading the way with 275 yards as Alabama’s worked the ball to a multitude of running backs and tight ends. Where only four receivers caught passes in the four five games last fall, seven have this year.

“Well I think that it’s what we want to do,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “We’ve got a lot of players that are capable. I think when you play a team like we played last week who drops eight guys a lot, the quarterback has to do a good job of reading the defense.