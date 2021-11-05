How an ESPN analyst has inspired Alabama linebacker Christian Harris

Does Clark give Harris any advice on working with Saban? Not so much. Clark said Harris has good people in his corner like his parents and brother to provide council.

“I just sit on the outside and be the cool uncle,” Clark said.

Cool certainly applies, considering Clark had a 13-year NFL career with the Steelers, Giants and Washington Football Team. He also won a Super Bowl and two AFC championships.

“Knowing that he played with (Hall of Famer) Troy Polamalu,” Harris said, “I think that’s pretty lit.”

Harris also plans to pursue the NFL, and he’s got a good shot at it. He was recently named one of 16 semifinalists for the Butkus Award, given to the nation’s top linebacker. He’s also the No. 3 inside linebacker on Mel Kiper’s most recent 2022 NFL draft player rankings.

“It’s been awesome to watch his progression and just (feel) pride when you look at a Todd McShay board or a Mel Kiper board and you see Christian’s name so high on that,” Clark said.

But whenever the day comes that football ends for Harris, he wants to follow in Uncle Ryan’s footsteps into the broadcasting world. Harris is pursuing a news media degree at UA.