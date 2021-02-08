In new job, Butch Jones ask himself: 'What would Nick Saban do?'

Jones said the role primarily meant taking things off of Saban’s plate whenever possible — Jones thinks his own head-coaching experience played a role in that, Saban knowing Jones is one of very few people in the organization who knows what Saban’s daily to-do list looks like. It also meant, “being able to sit in the room with him and just speak,” which Jones took as opportunities to pick Saban’s brain, “as much as possible.”

“Running the program, building a mentality, a certain player, thoughts schematically, but really, you have to be on your toes because he would call me in on a number of occasions and ask me my opinion,” Jones said. “What it forces you to do is, you better be ready, you better bring something substantial to the table, it better be well thought out, it better be detailed and it better be authentic.

"When you get called in and asked your opinion, it really forces you to do your research, it really forces you to do your due diligence and it challenges your conviction and what you believe in.”

The role also gave Jones an opportunity to be more involved in other departments more than when he was as a head coach or assistant coach: the operations, player development, strength and conditioning and training staffs.

All valuable opportunities Jones nearly never had.