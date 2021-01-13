Injuries plague Tide in win over Kentucky

No. 24 Alabama (10-3, 5-0 SEC) picked up an 85-65 win against Kentucky (4-7, 3-1) on Tuesday at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

The Crimson Tide was led by John Petty with 23 points and five rebounds in a game plagued by injuries.

Herb Jones came into the game as Alabama’s best ball handler and showed a new confidence behind the 3-point line.

The 6-8 senior forward started the game with eight earl points, shooting 2-of-3 from behind the arc.

With 11:05 remaining in the first half, Jones drove to the basket and missed a layup.

As play shifted to the other end, he remained on the ground clutching his left hand to his stomach.

Midway through the second half, another starter went down.

Fifth year senior Jordan Bruner suffered a leg injury and was unable to put weight on it as the training staff took him to the locker room.

“The trainer says they will both be evaluated in the morning (Wednesday),” Alabama head coach Nate Oats.

John Petty and Jaden Shackelford step up

In the absence of Jones, Alabama’s duo on the wings stepped up and delivered.