Iron Bowl quarterbacks have different pedigrees, same goal

“Bryce is very smart. I’m pretty sure you can see on the field but I’ve had classes with him and Bryce is a smart person," Anderson said. "And his ability on the football field is even more surprising. He’s very smart on the field. The numbers he’s putting up and the stats he has this year, how he handled everything, especially last year.

"I feel like he’s a great person on and off the field and I feel like he’s very, very, very, very, very, very talented.”

Finley, meanwhile, came to Auburn hoping to compete with Nix. He made his case when he came off the bench to replace a struggling Nix and throw the go-ahead touchdown pass in a comeback win over Georgia State.

His first start, though, was a 17-of-32, 188-yard, one-touchdown performance against the Gamecocks. Now he's facing a team led by a counterpart who has been much more heralded.

Finley admits he may have a chip on his shoulder “as a competitor."

“But it’s not about what he’s done, it’s not about what they’ve done,” he said. "It’s all about Auburn. As long as Auburn does what Auburn needs to do, we’ll come out with a victory. Me individually as a competitor, of course I want to go out there and do better than the other quarterback.

“But at the same time, as long as I get my job done in our system, I think we’ll be fine.”