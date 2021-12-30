'It's fury': Explaining Alabama QB Bryce Young's covert competitive fire

His parents know Young needs his space when he experiences rare losses. Such was the case when Texas A&M upset Alabama 41-38 in October.

Julie and Craig didn’t try to talk to him right away.

“He’s going to go through his own process,” Craig said. “He’s going to figure it out. He’s going to handle it his own way. He doesn’t want a bunch of hugs and attaboys and all that stuff.”

Instead, his parents tell him they love him, text him and send him scripture. He always responds back with “I love you.” Then he’s good to talk, usually the next day.

“(People) see the calm, but they don’t see that look in his eye when he loses,” Craig said. “It’s fury.”

The fury that resulted from the Texas A&M loss turned into 23 touchdowns and one interception over the seven games since. That included throwing three touchdowns and rushing for one against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. The Bulldogs had given up only nine touchdowns all season.