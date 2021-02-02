Jay Graham added to the Alabama football coaching staff

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join Coach Saban’s staff at The University of Alabama,” Graham said. “The program Coach Saban has built at Alabama is something special, and I look forward to the chance to help continue that success. I am excited to begin working with such a talented group of student-athletes as we build toward the 2021 season.”

In 2012, Graham returned to his alma mater to coach running backs after beginning his career as a graduate assistant in Knoxville in 2005. Graham helped the Vols more than doubled their rushing output. Prior to UT, Graham spent three seasons at South Carolina from 2009-11 where he coached Marcus Lattimore to consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons. USC went to three bowl games and won a program-record 11 games in 2011, a year where he also coached tight ends.

Graham also served one-year stints at Miami (Ohio), UT Martin, San Diego and Chattanooga. He coached running backs at each stop while also coordinating special teams at San Diego and UT Martin. Graham was a standout All-SEC running back for the Vols from 1993-96, before spending six seasons in the NFL with Baltimore (1997-99), Seattle (2001) and Green Bay (2002). Graham and his wife, Kelly, are the parents of three daughters, Nia, Denae and Kiera, and two sons, Jayson and Kellan.

