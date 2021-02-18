Jay Valai named cornerbacks coach for Alabama Crimson Tide

TUSCALOOSA – Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced the addition of Jay Valai to the Crimson Tide staff on Thursday as the cornerbacks coach.

"We are pleased and happy to be able to add Jay Valai to our staff to coach cornerbacks,” Saban said. “Jay is an excellent young coach who possesses outstanding knowledge and enthusiasm for the game. He is a really good teacher and an outstanding recruiter who works tirelessly at his craft. We are excited to welcome Jay and his family to Tuscaloosa.”

Valai arrives in Tuscaloosa after one season coaching cornerbacks at the University of Texas for then-defensive coordinator Chris Ash. During his time in Austin, Valai helped the Longhorns’ Josh Thompson earn second team All-Big 12 honors after making 28 tackles, with three tackles for loss and an interception last season.

He was recently hired by the Philadelphia Eagles, but has decided to move on to Alabama instead of staying with the NFL team.