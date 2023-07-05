TUSCALOOSA – Former Alabama head baseball coach Jim Wells was selected to the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame as part of the 2024 Class, the ABCA announced on Wednesday morning.

Wells, who is the first ABCA Hall of Fame inductee in Alabama program history, is part of 10 former head coaches that make up the 2024 class. He is joined by Cal Bailey (West Virginia State), Danny Hall (Georgia Tech), Pat McQuaid (Nova High School), Jim Morris (University of Miami), Brian O’Connor (Virginia), Tim Pettorini (The College of Wooster), John Vodenlich (Wisconsin-Whitewater), Wayne Welton (Chelsea High School) and Jeff Willis (LSU Eunice).

Wells was head coach of the Tide from 1195-2009 and became the all-time winningest coach in Alabama baseball history, finishing with a 625-322 record over 15 seasons with 259 wins in Southeastern Conference play.

He guided the Crimson Tide to three of the program’s five College World Series appearances, making it to Omaha in 1996, 1997 and 1999. His 1997 team finished as the national runner-up. He also led 12 Alabama teams to NCAA Regional berths.

Wells directed three SEC Western Division titles (1996, 2002, 2006), two SEC regular-season titles (1996, 2006) and to six SEC Tournament championships (1995-97, 1999, 2002-03). The six SEC tournament titles are tied with Skip Bertman and Paul Minieri of LSU for the most by a head coach in tournament history.

Five of his 15 Tide teams won 50 or more games with a high-water mark of 56 in 1997.

Wells was named the SEC Coach of the Year in both 1996 and 2002.

He began his coaching career at Northwestern State (La.), his alma mater, from 1990-94, amassing a 192-89 record.

Included his five years at Northwestern State, Wells has a career coaching record of 817-411. He was an assistant coach at LSU from 1987-89.

Induction to the ABCA Hall of Fame is the highest honor bestowed by the organization. The ABCA was founded in 1945 with the Hall of Fame beginning in 1966. The 2024 ABCA Hall of Fame Banquet induction ceremony will be held during the 80th annual ABCA Convention on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine, Texas.