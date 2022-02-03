Jimbo Fisher fires back at Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin over NIL, transfer portal

“To me, it’s insulting to the players that we recruited that that’s why they would come here,” he said. “You ever been to a game here? You ever come to school here and see the education? You ever talk about the ‘12th Man,’ the Aggie Network when you’re done? There ain’t a better university in this country.”

Fisher also slammed an unnamed vice president of Notre Dame who he said was spreading the idea that Texas A&M paid its recruits.

“We worry about the kids and social media. How about grown ups?” Fisher said. “How about coaches that are supposed to be doing the right thing? I’ll tell you what, I know how some of those guys recruit, too. Go dig into that. I know the history, I know the tradition and I know things. Trust me, you don’t want to go down that avenue.

“It’s ridiculous and it’s irresponsible and it’s unbelievable. I ain’t just talking about one. Multiple people got NIL issues.”

Alabama has the No. 2 ranked class on 247 Sports’ team rankings for 2022 behind Texas A&M. Ole Miss ranks No. 23.