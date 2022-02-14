Joe Cox joins Alabama football staff as tight ends coach

Joe Cox has officially joined Alabama football's coaching staff as tight ends coach, per a UA release Monday.

Cox most recently coached the same position at Charlotte.

"We are excited to add Joe Cox to our staff to coach tight ends,” Alabama head football coach Nick Saban said in a statement. “Joe is an outstanding young coach who possesses extensive experience coaching tight ends. He has tremendous enthusiasm for teaching the game of football and is a great recruiter who works tirelessly at his craft.”

He is set to replace Drew Svoboda, who joined the staff to coach Alabama's tight ends and special teams ahead of the 2021 season. Svoboda is still listed in Alabama's staff directory but without a title as of Monday.

In addition to Cox to serve as tight ends coach, Saban added Coleman Hutzler to coordinate special teams in addition to coaching outside linebackers, the program announced in early February. Alabama has also hired offensive line coach Eric Wolford and cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson.