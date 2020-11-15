 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JON JOHNSON AP TOP 25 COLUMN: Alabama remains a solid No. 1
0 comments
top story

JON JOHNSON AP TOP 25 COLUMN: Alabama remains a solid No. 1

{{featured_button_text}}
Voter card logo to insert into copy

With postponements and bye weeks involving 12 of the AP Top 25 teams, there was little movement in the rankings released on Sunday afternoon.

Alabama stays a solid No. 1 with 60 of the 62 first place votes cast across the country, while Notre Dame at No. 2 and Ohio State at No. 3 got the other two first place nods.

Surprising Indiana moved up a spot to No. 9, making a Big Ten showdown against Ohio State on Saturday intriguing.

My Top 5: Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson and Cincinnati. I continue to have unbeaten Cincinnati at No. 5, while the Bearcats rank No. 7 in the actual AP poll behind Texas A&M and Florida.

Rounding out Top 10: Texas A&M, Florida, BYU, Miami and Indiana. The Hurricanes slipped from 9 to 12 in the AP poll despite a narrow win over Va. Tech, but I kept Miami in my No. 9 slot.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The next 5: Georgia, Wisconsin, Oregon, Oklahoma State and Coastal Carolina. I moved Georgia down a spot from last week after putting Indiana at No. 10.

Just behind: Marshall, Southern Cal, Auburn, Texas and Oklahoma. You could swap any of these five around and it wouldn’t be much difference.

The final 5: Iowa State, Northwestern, Louisiana-Lafayette, Liberty and Tulsa. Northwestern at 4-0 after beating Purdue is opening some eyes.

In and out: Tulsa upset previously ranked SMU, so I brought in Tulsa and dropped SMU.

Jon’s Top 25: Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson, Cincinnati, Texas A&M, Florida, BYU, Miami, Indiana, Georgia, Wisconsin, Oregon, Oklahoma State, Coastal Carolina, Marshall, Southern Cal, Auburn, Texas, Oklahoma, Iowa State, Northwestern, Louisiana-Lafayette, Liberty, Tulsa.

AP Top 25: Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson, Texas A&M, Florida, Cincinnati, BYU, Indiana, Wisconsin, Oregon, Miami, Georgia, Oklahoma State, Coastal Carolina, Marshall, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Northwestern, Southern Cal, Liberty, Texas, Auburn, Louisiana-Lafayette, Tulsa.

Follow Jon Johnson on Twitter @eaglesportsed

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans arrive at BCS

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert