JON JOHNSON AP TOP 25 COLUMN: Alabama remains a solid No. 1

With postponements and bye weeks involving 12 of the AP Top 25 teams, there was little movement in the rankings released on Sunday afternoon.

Alabama stays a solid No. 1 with 60 of the 62 first place votes cast across the country, while Notre Dame at No. 2 and Ohio State at No. 3 got the other two first place nods.

Surprising Indiana moved up a spot to No. 9, making a Big Ten showdown against Ohio State on Saturday intriguing.

My Top 5: Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson and Cincinnati. I continue to have unbeaten Cincinnati at No. 5, while the Bearcats rank No. 7 in the actual AP poll behind Texas A&M and Florida.

Rounding out Top 10: Texas A&M, Florida, BYU, Miami and Indiana. The Hurricanes slipped from 9 to 12 in the AP poll despite a narrow win over Va. Tech, but I kept Miami in my No. 9 slot.

The next 5: Georgia, Wisconsin, Oregon, Oklahoma State and Coastal Carolina. I moved Georgia down a spot from last week after putting Indiana at No. 10.

Just behind: Marshall, Southern Cal, Auburn, Texas and Oklahoma. You could swap any of these five around and it wouldn’t be much difference.