JON JOHNSON COLUMN: A phone call with Coach Bowden

I put the phone down in my bedroom and made a beeline to open the door – shooing the visitor away. To this day, I don’t remember who it was.

I do remember racing back to the phone and apologizing to coach Bowden.

He could have hung up and gone on to the next caller, or given short answers to the young reporter who buckled under the pressure to answer the front door.

Instead, in true Bobby Bowden fashion, he chatted with me like a next door neighbor. He had a way of making people feel comfortable around him.

That was one of two phone conversations I had with Bowden over the years.

Another came in 1999 when Auburn paid to get out of a contract to play FSU the season after his son, Terry Bowden, was pushed out by the Tigers and Tommy Tuberville came aboard as the new coach.

A reporter from Tallahassee passed along Bowden’s home phone number to me.

“I’m sorry to bother you,” I began.

To which he replied in so many words, “Well I guess you aren’t or you wouldn’t have called.”

He had a right to be a bit irritated.