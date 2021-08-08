JON JOHNSON COLUMN: A phone call with Coach Bowden

It was August of late 1980-something and I was on hold for Bobby Bowden.
Needing a subject for a Sunday column in the Dothan Eagle, I decided to get in line to talk to the Florida State football coach, whose Seminoles were the preseason No. 1-ranked team in the nation.
During those days, FSU’s sports publicists set up a time media members could speak with the coach each week, getting 10 minutes or so of telephone time to fire away with any questions they may have.
So I gave it a shot.
After waiting patiently, I was given the notification coach Bowden would soon be receiving my call.
As a young journalist, my heart was racing as I went back over a few questions jotted down for the coach.
My chance had arrived.
Coach Bowden came on the line.
And then someone began banging on my apartment door, for crying out loud.
Bam, bam, bam. Bam, bam, bam.
Thus, my first words to the legendary football figure were: “Coach Bowden, can you hold on just a second?”
There was an awkward silence on the other end before he said, “OK.”
I put the phone down in my bedroom and made a beeline to open the door – shooing the visitor away. To this day, I don’t remember who it was.
I do remember racing back to the phone and apologizing to coach Bowden.
He could have hung up and gone on to the next caller, or given short answers to the young reporter who buckled under the pressure to answer the front door.
Instead, in true Bobby Bowden fashion, he chatted with me like a next door neighbor. He had a way of making people feel comfortable around him.
That was one of two phone conversations I had with Bowden over the years.
Another came in 1999 when Auburn paid to get out of a contract to play FSU the season after his son, Terry Bowden, was pushed out by the Tigers and Tommy Tuberville came aboard as the new coach.
A reporter from Tallahassee passed along Bowden’s home phone number to me.
“I’m sorry to bother you,” I began.
To which he replied in so many words, “Well I guess you aren’t or you wouldn’t have called.”
He had a right to be a bit irritated.
But once again, he politely answered my questions and said he hadn’t heard that Auburn was trying to get out the game. He said he would contact then FSU athletic director Dave Hart to get more details.
I didn’t have much to add to our newspaper story that afternoon, but I had something.
It was another example of Bowden giving a reporter – one he didn’t know from Adam’s house cat – a few minutes of his time instead of giving him a piece of his mind.
I had the privilege of interviewing Bowden in-person several times over the years – the first time before he spoke at the Dothan Civic Center, the last time before he spoke to a gathering at a church in Geneva not so many years ago.
We talked some football that day, but mostly we just talked about life.
What I remember the most was coach Bowden asking about me – where I grew up, how long had I been with the Dothan Eagle … stuff like that.
Bobby Bowden, who passed away Sunday, will always be first labeled as a coach of football, but his real gift was the way he interacted and connected with people – his players, fans, friends, media – no matter their status.
That’s how I’ll remember him.
I’m sure I’m not alone.