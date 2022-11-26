Jon Johnson column: A salute to those for both AU, Bama

TUSCALOOSA – If we saw Bryce Young and Will Anderson in Crimson and White for a final time, we watched greatness. If we saw Carnell Williams in the role as an Auburn head football coach for the last time, his work has certainly been a sight to behold.

When the game ended 49-27 in Alabama’s favor after a hard-fought battle on the Bryant-Denny Stadium turf on Saturday, we didn’t know the answer to those questions.

Will the two Alabama stars – Young and Anderson – opt out of whatever bowl game awaits the Crimson Tide and turn pro? There’s certainly that chance, though a spot in the College Football Playoffs isn’t totally out of the picture yet. Stand by.

Will Williams have his head coach title taken back after serving in an interim basis for the last month as the Tigers go in a different direction as most expect? Stand by.

No matter what happens, what we saw Saturday and in weeks gone by confirms those three individuals are indeed special and worth celebrating for what they have accomplished.

Here’s a flashback of what we saw from the trio Saturday should it be a farewell of sorts:

We saw Young, perhaps the best quarterback in the storied history of Alabama football, shift the momentum quicker than a hiccup after Auburn had scored the first touchdown of the game in the opening quarter.

His golden arm unleashed a 52-yard pass to Jermaine Burton down to the Auburn 10, two plays after the Tigers put the first points on the scoreboard. From there, on third and goal from the 9, he roamed right and ran it untouched into the end zone. The momentum Auburn had was short-lived.

Young hasn’t had the type of year that earned him a Heisman Trophy a season ago, but in my mind there’s still no better quarterback in the country. He’s played the second part of the season after injuring a shoulder and continues to make the plays like a champ.

Against Auburn on Saturday, Young threw for 343 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another. Against Auburn a year ago, he was the reason Alabama escaped with a victory.

Besides being a tremendous on-the-field player, Young is unquestionably the leader of the Alabama football team and a tremendous human being along with it.

If this is the last we’ve seen of him in the Crimson and White, job well done Mr. Young.

We saw Williams rally a team that was flat down on the mat into one that fought their guts out for their new leader once Bryan Harsin was shown the door.

As a former star for the Tigers, there was nothing fake about his approach. He knows and understands the culture of Auburn football. There couldn’t be a more worthy person to put in charge when a leader of men was needed the most.

I don’t know if a head coaching job is in the future for Williams – at Auburn or somewhere else – but he certainly took advantage of his opportunity and the school should be forever in debt to what he provided this season.

His team, overmatched as it was, fought with all it had Saturday, but that wasn’t a surprise. On paper, the Tigers didn’t stand a chance, but everyone knew this team would go down slugging because of the man they were fighting for.

The man nicknamed Cadillac is Auburn through and through. If he isn’t awarded the head coach job on a permanent basis, then the next coach hired would be wise to find a place on his staff for him. Job well done, Mr. Williams.

We saw Anderson, the ferocious linebacker, make five tackles – one sack, three tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries.

It’s been puzzling that Anderson hasn’t racked up the monster stats as was the case a year ago, but never underestimate his impact on the game. When opponents double-team him, or the offense is designed to run away from Anderson, it limits things the opposition can do and opens up opportunities for other players on the defense to make plays.

Like Young, Anderson is the ultimate leader who has always carried a strong work ethic and represented the school well on and off the football field.

If this is the last we’ve seen of Anderson in an Alabama uniform, job well done Mr. Anderson.

There are certainly others worth mentioning in the same breath with the above who we may have seen giving it their all for their teams for the last time. Here’s three to salute from each team: Auburn edge rusher Derick Hall, running back Tank Bigsby and tight end John Samuel Shenker – all who hung tough when things went bad. Then there’s Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs, what a gift he was from Georgia Tech, linebacker Henry To’oTo’o and kicker Will Reichard.

We didn’t see an instant classic Iron Bowl finish this time, but we saw plenty of faces on both sides that will long live in the hearts of the fan bases supporting them.

For that, we should all be thankful.