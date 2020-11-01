JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Alabama inches closer to No. 1 slot

Clemson kept its No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 poll by the hair of its chinny chin chin.

The Tigers got 33 first place votes, while Alabama received 29 when the 62 voters from across the country submitted their ballots before the deadline Sunday morning.

Count me among those casting a No. 1 vote for Alabama for the first time this season.

Sure Clemson was without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence during its 34-28 comeback win over Boston College on Saturday, but giving up 28 points in the first half before rallying in the second half is what swayed me.

Alabama continues to completely dominate its opposition and appears to be getting better by the week. If Alabama and Clemson were meeting anytime soon, I’d certainly give the edge to the Crimson Tide.

Auburn makes it back into the Top 25 at No. 24 after its slamming of LSU. I brought the Tigers back in at No. 19. Liberty makes it into the poll for the first time in history at No. 25, though it didn’t make my checklist.

My Top 5: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Georgia. The top three could be pretty much interchangeable in my opinion. We will find out a lot about Notre Dame on Saturday against Clemson.