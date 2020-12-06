JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Alabama remains unanimous No. 1 in AP poll

There were no changes at the top, but plenty on the back end of the Associated Press Top 25 football rankings released Sunday.

Alabama remains the unanimous No. 1 after smashing LSU, with Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M following in that order.

The only team in last week’s Top 10 to lose was BYU, which went down at Coastal Carolina, the new No. 11. The Chanticleers make a visit to Troy on Saturday.

Newcomers to the AP Top 25 include Colorado and Buffalo, which is a team I put at No. 25 a week ago when submitting my weekly selections.

My Top 5: Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State and Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide extended its streak of consecutive poll appearances to 210, the third longest in the history.

Rounding out Top 10: Florida, Cincinnati, Miami, Georgia and Indiana. I moved up the Hurricanes, Bulldogs and Hoosiers a slot after BYU, No. 8 for me a week ago, lost.

The next 5: Coastal Carolina, Iowa State, Oklahoma, BYU and Northwestern. Coastal continues to make the Sun Belt Conference proud.