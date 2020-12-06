JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Alabama remains unanimous No. 1 in AP poll

There were no changes at the top, but plenty on the back end of the Associated Press Top 25 football rankings released Sunday.
Alabama remains the unanimous No. 1 after smashing LSU, with Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M following in that order.
The only team in last week’s Top 10 to lose was BYU, which went down at Coastal Carolina, the new No. 11. The Chanticleers make a visit to Troy on Saturday.
Newcomers to the AP Top 25 include Colorado and Buffalo, which is a team I put at No. 25 a week ago when submitting my weekly selections.
My Top 5: Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State and Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide extended its streak of consecutive poll appearances to 210, the third longest in the history.
Support Local Journalism
Rounding out Top 10: Florida, Cincinnati, Miami, Georgia and Indiana. I moved up the Hurricanes, Bulldogs and Hoosiers a slot after BYU, No. 8 for me a week ago, lost.
The next 5: Coastal Carolina, Iowa State, Oklahoma, BYU and Northwestern. Coastal continues to make the Sun Belt Conference proud.
Just behind: Southern Cal, Louisiana-Lafayette, Tulsa, Iowa and North Carolina. Southern Cal had its game with Washington State moved from Friday to Sunday, thus the Trojans were in place for the weekly rankings before taking to the field.
The final 5: N.C. State, Liberty, Colorado, Oklahoma State and Buffalo. Okie State is hanging on by a thread.
In and out: I brought in Iowa, North Carolina, N.C. State and Colorado and dropped Marshall, Wisconsin, Washington and Oregon.
Jon’s Top 25: Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Florida, Cincinnati, Miami, Georgia, Indiana, Coastal Carolina, Iowa State, Oklahoma, BYU, Northwestern, Southern Cal, Louisiana-Lafayette, Tulsa, Iowa, North Carolina, N.C. State, Liberty, Colorado, Oklahoma State and Buffalo.
AP Top 25: Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson, Texas A&M, Florida, Cincinnati, Indiana, Miami, Iowa State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia, Oklahoma, BYU, Northwestern, Southern Cal, Louisiana-Lafayette, Tulsa, Iowa, North Carolina, Colorado, Liberty, Texas, Buffalo, Wisconsin.
Follow Jon Johnson on Twitter @eaglesportsed
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!