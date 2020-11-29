JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Alabama remains unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25

The top four teams remained intact in the Associated Press Top 25 football rankings released Sunday, with Alabama again being the unanimous No. 1 with the 62 voters.

Alabama is followed by Notre Dame, Ohio State and Clemson, with Texas A&M, Florida and Cincinnati behind in that order.

I made a slight adjustment in my first four selections, moving Clemson above Ohio State, which had its game with Illinois cancelled due to a spike in COVID-19 cases among the Buckeyes.

With Clemson (8-1) more than doubling the games played by Ohio State (4-0) and coming off a 52-17 thrashing of Pitt, I just believe the Tigers deserve to be in the No. 2 slot.

Auburn fell out of the poll for the second time this season.

My Top 5: Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State and Texas A&M. I moved Texas A&M into the five hole where I have had Cincinnati in recent weeks. The Aggies have finally convinced me of deserving to be in the Top 5.

Rounding out Top 10: Florida, Cincinnati, BYU, Miami and Georgia. With Cincy being idle and Florida beating Kentucky with ease, I pushed the Gators above the Bearcats as well.