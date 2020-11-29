 Skip to main content
JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Alabama remains unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25
AP Top 25 Voter logo to insert into column

The top four teams remained intact in the Associated Press Top 25 football rankings released Sunday, with Alabama again being the unanimous No. 1 with the 62 voters.

Alabama is followed by Notre Dame, Ohio State and Clemson, with Texas A&M, Florida and Cincinnati behind in that order.

I made a slight adjustment in my first four selections, moving Clemson above Ohio State, which had its game with Illinois cancelled due to a spike in COVID-19 cases among the Buckeyes.

With Clemson (8-1) more than doubling the games played by Ohio State (4-0) and coming off a 52-17 thrashing of Pitt, I just believe the Tigers deserve to be in the No. 2 slot.

Auburn fell out of the poll for the second time this season.

My Top 5: Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State and Texas A&M. I moved Texas A&M into the five hole where I have had Cincinnati in recent weeks. The Aggies have finally convinced me of deserving to be in the Top 5.

Rounding out Top 10: Florida, Cincinnati, BYU, Miami and Georgia. With Cincy being idle and Florida beating Kentucky with ease, I pushed the Gators above the Bearcats as well.

The next 5: Indiana, Coastal Carolina, Marshall, Iowa State and Oklahoma. This is where it really gets hard. Indiana has gained my respect, and Coastal continues to have it.

Just behind: Southern Cal, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Louisiana-Lafayette and Oklahoma State. Northwestern takes the biggest tumble from 11 to 17 after losing to Michigan State.

The final 5: Tulsa, Washington, Oregon, Liberty and Buffalo, which is 4-0 and has scored more than 40 points in each game – including 70 against Kent State on Saturday.

In and out: I brought in Washington, Liberty and Buffalo and dropped Auburn, Texas and Nevada, which lost to Hawaii on Saturday.

Jon’s Top 25: Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Florida, Cincinnati, BYU, Miami, Georgia, Indiana, Coastal Carolina, Marshall, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Southern Cal, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Louisiana-Lafayette, Oklahoma State, Tulsa, Washington, Oregon, Liberty and Buffalo.

AP Top 25: Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson, Texas A&M, Florida, Cincinnati, BYU, Miami, Indiana, Georgia, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Coastal Carolina, Marshall, Northwestern, Southern Cal, Wisconsin, Oklahoma State, Louisiana-Lafayette, Oregon, Tulsa, Washington, Iowa and Liberty.

Follow Jon Johnson on Twitter @eaglesportsed

