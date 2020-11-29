JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Alabama remains unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25

The top four teams remained intact in the Associated Press Top 25 football rankings released Sunday, with Alabama again being the unanimous No. 1 with the 62 voters.
Alabama is followed by Notre Dame, Ohio State and Clemson, with Texas A&M, Florida and Cincinnati behind in that order.
I made a slight adjustment in my first four selections, moving Clemson above Ohio State, which had its game with Illinois cancelled due to a spike in COVID-19 cases among the Buckeyes.
With Clemson (8-1) more than doubling the games played by Ohio State (4-0) and coming off a 52-17 thrashing of Pitt, I just believe the Tigers deserve to be in the No. 2 slot.
Auburn fell out of the poll for the second time this season.
My Top 5: Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State and Texas A&M. I moved Texas A&M into the five hole where I have had Cincinnati in recent weeks. The Aggies have finally convinced me of deserving to be in the Top 5.
Support Local Journalism
Rounding out Top 10: Florida, Cincinnati, BYU, Miami and Georgia. With Cincy being idle and Florida beating Kentucky with ease, I pushed the Gators above the Bearcats as well.
The next 5: Indiana, Coastal Carolina, Marshall, Iowa State and Oklahoma. This is where it really gets hard. Indiana has gained my respect, and Coastal continues to have it.
Just behind: Southern Cal, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Louisiana-Lafayette and Oklahoma State. Northwestern takes the biggest tumble from 11 to 17 after losing to Michigan State.
The final 5: Tulsa, Washington, Oregon, Liberty and Buffalo, which is 4-0 and has scored more than 40 points in each game – including 70 against Kent State on Saturday.
In and out: I brought in Washington, Liberty and Buffalo and dropped Auburn, Texas and Nevada, which lost to Hawaii on Saturday.
Jon’s Top 25: Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Florida, Cincinnati, BYU, Miami, Georgia, Indiana, Coastal Carolina, Marshall, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Southern Cal, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Louisiana-Lafayette, Oklahoma State, Tulsa, Washington, Oregon, Liberty and Buffalo.
AP Top 25: Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson, Texas A&M, Florida, Cincinnati, BYU, Miami, Indiana, Georgia, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Coastal Carolina, Marshall, Northwestern, Southern Cal, Wisconsin, Oklahoma State, Louisiana-Lafayette, Oregon, Tulsa, Washington, Iowa and Liberty.
Follow Jon Johnson on Twitter @eaglesportsed
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!