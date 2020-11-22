JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Alabama solidifies No. 1 spot in AP Top 25

Alabama solidified its No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings after blasting Kentucky 63-3 on Saturday.

A week ago, Notre Dame and Ohio State each picked up a first place vote, but this week all 62 voters tabbed the Crimson Tide as the top-ranked team.

Northwestern, ranked No. 19 last week, made the biggest leap in the poll released Sunday, moving into the No. 11 slot after a win over Wisconsin. Coastal Carolina, despite beating Appalachian State, surprisingly dropped from No. 15 to 16 in the rankings.

My Top 5: Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson and Cincinnati. I continue to keep the Bearcats – a 36-33 winner over UCF – at No. 5, while Texas A&M and Florida are ranked above Cincinnati in the actual poll.

Rounding out Top 10: Texas A&M, Florida, BYU, Miami and Georgia. The Bulldogs come in at No. 13 in the poll, but I have the SEC team ranked over Indiana, Northwestern and Oregon

The next 5: Northwestern, Oregon, Indiana, Coastal Carolina and Marshall. While the overall voters moved Coastal back a slot, I moved them up a spot from a week ago.