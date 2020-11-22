JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Alabama solidifies No. 1 spot in AP Top 25

Alabama solidified its No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings after blasting Kentucky 63-3 on Saturday.
A week ago, Notre Dame and Ohio State each picked up a first place vote, but this week all 62 voters tabbed the Crimson Tide as the top-ranked team.
Northwestern, ranked No. 19 last week, made the biggest leap in the poll released Sunday, moving into the No. 11 slot after a win over Wisconsin. Coastal Carolina, despite beating Appalachian State, surprisingly dropped from No. 15 to 16 in the rankings.
My Top 5: Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson and Cincinnati. I continue to keep the Bearcats – a 36-33 winner over UCF – at No. 5, while Texas A&M and Florida are ranked above Cincinnati in the actual poll.
Rounding out Top 10: Texas A&M, Florida, BYU, Miami and Georgia. The Bulldogs come in at No. 13 in the poll, but I have the SEC team ranked over Indiana, Northwestern and Oregon
The next 5: Northwestern, Oregon, Indiana, Coastal Carolina and Marshall. While the overall voters moved Coastal back a slot, I moved them up a spot from a week ago.
Just behind: Southern Cal, Oklahoma, Auburn, Wisconsin and Iowa State. The Sooners have rapidly climbed in recent weeks; most impressive was the whipping of Oklahoma State.
The final 5: Texas, Oklahoma State, Louisiana-Lafayette, Tulsa and Nevada. The AP rankings have North Carolina back in at No. 25, but its loss to FSU a while back keeps me from putting the Tar Heels back in there.
In and out: I brought in unbeaten Nevada and dropped Liberty, which suffered its first loss to N.C. State.
Jon’s Top 25: Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson, Cincinnati, Texas A&M, Florida, BYU, Miami, Georgia, Northwestern, Oregon, Indiana, Coastal Carolina, Marshall, Southern Cal, Oklahoma, Auburn, Wisconsin, Iowa State, Texas, Oklahoma State, Louisiana-Lafayette, Tulsa and Nevada.
AP Top 25: Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson, Texas A&M, Florida, Cincinnati, BYU, Orgeon, Miami, Northwestern, Indiana, Georgia, Oklahoma, Iowa State, Coastal Carolina, Marshall, Wisconsin, Southern Cal, Texas, Oklahoma State, Auburn, Louisiana-Lafayette, Tulsa and North Carolina.
