Jon Johnson Column: Bama tames Dawgs again

While the venue in Atlanta was considered a neutral site, those clad in the red and black of Georgia were barking much louder than those clad in crimson and white before the game started.

But Alabama is very much at home in the ATL as well, having won 15 straight in the city before Saturday.

It took a 10-0 deficit to wake the Alabama offense, but when it awoke, it did so with a vengeance.

Just 44 ticks after Georgia had put the 10 on the scoreboard, Alabama got a 67-yard touchdown strike from Young to the speedster Jameson Williams, who left a Georgia defender gasping for air as he streaked into the end zone

Not long after, Alabama was on top when Young and John Metchie connected on a 13-yard touchdown pass to end a drive that lasted less than three minutes.

Just like that the Bulldogs were cowering down once again to the Tide, trailing 14-10 with the early momentum it had seemingly wiped away.