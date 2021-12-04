Jon Johnson Column: Bama tames Dawgs again

ATLANTA – It’s been said you can’t keep a good Dawg down.
The Crimson Tide begs to differ.
Alabama and coach Nick Saban retained mastership over Georgia and coach Kirby Smart in the most difficult of environments, winning the SEC Championship Game 41-24 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium after erasing an early 10-0 deficit.
It will vault Alabama (12-1) into the College Football Playoff to defend its national title and surely an addition of Georgia (12-1) will give the conference two in the four-team battle royal.
If such is the case when the playoffs are announced Sunday morning at 11 on ESPN, it will come with grief within other leagues to see both SEC heavyweights with a spot. But without a doubt Alabama and Georgia are among the best four in college football and it wouldn’t surprise to see these two battle again before all is said and done.
Stay tuned.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young all but cemented his name as the next Heisman Trophy winner when electors cast their votes by Monday afternoon. Considered the frontrunner for the coveted award going into the game, Young passed for an SEC Championship Game record 421 yards on 26-of-44 passing with three touchdowns. It broke the mark of 418 yards set by former Alabama teammate Mac Jones a year ago. Young even ran in one from 11 yards out, which put a dagger in the heart of the Bulldogs right before halftime.
His 286 passing yards in the first half came after throwing for just 38 yards in the first quarter. It broke the SEC Championship Game record for a half previously held by Auburn’s Cam Newton, who threw for 281 during an SEC title win against South Carolina in 2010.
Once it got cranked up, Alabama’s offense shredded a Georgia defense that had averaged giving up just 6.9 points per game and 230.8 yards. After netting just 46 net yards in the first quarter, Alabama erupted in the second quarter in compiling 365 yards of offense by halftime – 286 passing and 79 rushing.
For the game, the Tide compiled 536 yards.
An often beleaguered Alabama offensive line stood strong against what was considered the best defensive front in football that’s not wearing NFL jerseys.
Young had time to plant his feet and search for targets much more often than he did against the rush of Auburn a week ago. Give Young time and he’ll slice and dice a secondary.
Because of it, a battle of heavyweights became no contest.
Alabama suppressed Georgia the last three times the two met in Atlanta – twice for the SEC title (2012 and 2018) and once for the national crown (2017) – but this was expected to be the time the Bulldogs, easily the most dominant team in the nation throughout the regular season, would finally get over the hump.
While the venue in Atlanta was considered a neutral site, those clad in the red and black of Georgia were barking much louder than those clad in crimson and white before the game started.
But Alabama is very much at home in the ATL as well, having won 15 straight in the city before Saturday.
It took a 10-0 deficit to wake the Alabama offense, but when it awoke, it did so with a vengeance.
Just 44 ticks after Georgia had put the 10 on the scoreboard, Alabama got a 67-yard touchdown strike from Young to the speedster Jameson Williams, who left a Georgia defender gasping for air as he streaked into the end zone
Not long after, Alabama was on top when Young and John Metchie connected on a 13-yard touchdown pass to end a drive that lasted less than three minutes.
Just like that the Bulldogs were cowering down once again to the Tide, trailing 14-10 with the early momentum it had seemingly wiped away.
After an Alabama field goal made it 17-10 and a Georgia touchdown pass tied it up with 2:06 left before halftime, the Tide suffered a tough blow to its receiving corps when Metchie was injured during a 14-yard scramble by Young, who lost the ball after being hit but recovered his own fumble with 56 seconds left before halftime at the Bulldogs’ 25. Metchie would be out for the game with an apparent leg injury.
Alabama would take the momentum into halftime after Young finished the drive with an 11-yard touchdown run to make it 24-17, the Tide having scored on four straight possessions to lead at the break. The most points Georgia had previously allowed in a game all season was 17 to Tennessee.
The second half belonged to Alabama.
The Young show continued as he connected with Williams on a 55-yard touchdown strike on the first drive to make it 31-17. From that point, Alabama’s defense kept the lead secure and put away the victory when safety Jordan Battle picked off a pass and returned it 42 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth.
Georgia tacked on a touchdown, but it was meaningless.
Alabama’s Will Reichard kicked through a 41-yard field goal in the final minutes to put a cherry on top of the victory.
In the end, this Alabama team simply looked like past Alabama championship teams, which is pretty doggone good.
Pun intended.