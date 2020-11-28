Jon Johnson column: Business as usual for Tide

TUSCALOOSA – I’m sure Nick Saban liked what he saw from the comforts of his home, maybe snacking on a few Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies with a warm cup of coffee.
It’s not where he wanted to be on Saturday afternoon, but the end result is what the coach was looking for.
Alabama’s 42-13 win over Auburn in the Iron Bowl wasn’t unexpected, but the ease in which it came was eye-opening despite the visitors being a decisive underdog.
With Saban missing due to testing positive for COVID-19, there weren’t many missteps for an Alabama football team that seemingly improves each time out.
Steve Sarkisian, subbing for Saban, didn’t flinch in his play-calling duties in keeping the Tigers’ defense on their heels throughout.
Quarterback Mac Jones was magnificent in slicing and dicing apart the Auburn secondary. His first TD pass – a 66-yarder to DeVonta Smith – was almost comical as he double-pumped and the secondary bit in leaving the talented receiver way behind everybody on the way to the end zone.
In the first half alone, Jones passed for 220 yards with three touchdowns. The ever-talented Smith had four catches for 104 yards with a TD by the break.
In the third quarter, the duo connected for a 58-yard touchdown pass to keep things rolling. It’s almost unfair how well these two work together.
Jones would end up with 302 yards passing with five touchdowns, while Smith had seven catches for 171 yards and two scores.
But it’s not just the aerial show that’s to be marveled.
Give Najee Harris an inch and he’ll take a mile. The Tide running back left Auburn defenders standing in their tracks when the mammoth offensive line opened up any kind of crease.
Though the Auburn defense did a credible job much of the night slowing the Tide’s running game, Harris broke loose enough times to compile 96 yards on 11 carries, which included a 39-yard touchdown run.
It’s no secret Alabama is going to put up its share of points against any team it lines up against, much like was the case with Auburn back when coach Gus Malzahn first introduced this brand of hurry-up offense to the SEC.
What Auburn once did, Alabama is now doing with pin-point precision.
What’s different about this Crimson Tide team from early in the season until now is the steady growth of the defense.
Remember Alabama 63, Ole Miss 48? It seems like a distance memory now as that Tide defense has faded into the night.
The unit has given up just one touchdown – that coming in the final five minutes Saturday – and 16 points in the last three outings. A questionable Alabama defense now seems to have all the answers.
It’s worth mentioning Auburn’s offense was battered coming into the game with several linemen banged up and star freshman running back Tank Bigsby ailing, though he did play.
Tailback D. J. Williams got hurt as well in the first half.
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix found himself running for his life much of the afternoon thanks to a relentless rush, something that quite frankly the Tide hadn’t done very well much of the season. Nix had little time to set up in the pocket, and even when he did, there was rarely a receiver open.
Even when there was a glimmer of hope, it quickly turned sour.
In the final minute of the first half, Nix spotted reliable receiver Seth Williams behind the secondary in what would have been a 58-yard touchdown. The sure-handed Williams let the ball slip right through his hands and helplessly onto the turf.
Any kind of momentum, and hope for that matter, heading into the locker room had been dropped.
That’s the kind of day it was for Auburn.
For Alabama, it was business as usual.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!