Jon Johnson column: Business as usual for Tide

Remember Alabama 63, Ole Miss 48? It seems like a distance memory now as that Tide defense has faded into the night.

The unit has given up just one touchdown – that coming in the final five minutes Saturday – and 16 points in the last three outings. A questionable Alabama defense now seems to have all the answers.

It’s worth mentioning Auburn’s offense was battered coming into the game with several linemen banged up and star freshman running back Tank Bigsby ailing, though he did play.

Tailback D. J. Williams got hurt as well in the first half.

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix found himself running for his life much of the afternoon thanks to a relentless rush, something that quite frankly the Tide hadn’t done very well much of the season. Nix had little time to set up in the pocket, and even when he did, there was rarely a receiver open.

Even when there was a glimmer of hope, it quickly turned sour.

In the final minute of the first half, Nix spotted reliable receiver Seth Williams behind the secondary in what would have been a 58-yard touchdown. The sure-handed Williams let the ball slip right through his hands and helplessly onto the turf.