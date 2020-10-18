JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Four SEC teams remain in AP Top 25

Strange times indeed.

Only four SEC teams remain ranked in the AP Top 25 football poll released Sunday – albeit each are in the Top 10 – while six ACC teams show up in the listing.

Alabama remains as the No. 2 ranked team in the nation, right on the heels of Clemson, while Georgia is at No. 4 despite being beaten by the Crimson Tide on Saturday. Texas A&M is ranked No. 7 and Florida is now at No. 10.

Auburn and Tennessee are out of the Top 25 after upset losses, while LSU, Kentucky and Mississippi State were bounced in recent weeks.

The six ACC teams ranked are Clemson, Notre Dame, Miami, North Carolina, Va. Tech and N.C. State.

My Top 5: Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and Notre Dame. The Irish just squeaked by Louisville, 12-7, or I may have moved them up. Instead, I kept them where they were a week ago and moved Ohio State into the No. 3 slot.

Rounding out Top 10: Oklahoma State, Penn State, Texas A&M, Florida and Miami. The Aggies have rebounded well since their loss to Alabama in Week 2.