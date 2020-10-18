JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Four SEC teams remain in AP Top 25

Strange times indeed.
Only four SEC teams remain ranked in the AP Top 25 football poll released Sunday – albeit each are in the Top 10 – while six ACC teams show up in the listing.
Alabama remains as the No. 2 ranked team in the nation, right on the heels of Clemson, while Georgia is at No. 4 despite being beaten by the Crimson Tide on Saturday. Texas A&M is ranked No. 7 and Florida is now at No. 10.
Auburn and Tennessee are out of the Top 25 after upset losses, while LSU, Kentucky and Mississippi State were bounced in recent weeks.
The six ACC teams ranked are Clemson, Notre Dame, Miami, North Carolina, Va. Tech and N.C. State.
My Top 5: Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and Notre Dame. The Irish just squeaked by Louisville, 12-7, or I may have moved them up. Instead, I kept them where they were a week ago and moved Ohio State into the No. 3 slot.
Support Local Journalism
Rounding out Top 10: Oklahoma State, Penn State, Texas A&M, Florida and Miami. The Aggies have rebounded well since their loss to Alabama in Week 2.
The next 5: Cincinnati, Oregon, BYU, Wisconsin and North Carolina. This BYU team is for real – Troy can attest to that. The Tar Heels take a tumble after the super surprising loss to FSU.
Just behind: SMU, Michigan, Virginia Tech, Iowa State and Minnesota. SMU continues to roll and Virginia Tech had a convincing win over Boston College.
The final 5: Southern Cal, Kansas State, Coastal Carolina, Marshall and N.C. State. Kudos to Coastal Carolina for making the Top 25 for the first time in program history after knocking off Sun Belt brother Louisiana-Lafayette, which had been ranked.
In and out: I brought in Marshall, N.C. State and Coastal. I dropped Auburn, Tennessee, and Lafayette.
Jon’s Top 25: Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Texas A&M, Florida, Miami, Cincinnati, Oregon, BYU, Wisconsin, North Carolina, SMU, Michigan, Va. Tech, Iowa State, Minnesota, Southern Cal, Kansas State, Coastal Carolina, Marshall and N.C. State.
AP Top 25: Clemson, Alabama, Notre Dame, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Penn State, Cincinnati, Florida, Miami, BYU, Oregon, Wisconsin, North Carolina, SMU, Iowa State, Michigan, Va. Tech, Kansas State, Minnesota, Marshall, N.C. State, Southern Cal and Coastal Carolina.
Follow Jon Johnson on Twitter @eaglesportsed
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!