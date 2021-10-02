Jon Johnson column: Gambling by Kiffin backfired this time

There’s nothing wrong with being a bit brash and taking some risks, but some of the decisions Kiffin made early on put his players in a mess they couldn’t begin to overcome.

That’s not to say things would have ended any differently in the win-loss column, but fact is his gambles backfired and ultimately cost his team any chance at all.

Let’s first look back to the final minute of the first quarter when the Rebels went for it on fourth-and-2 from its own 47-yard line and already trailing 7-0.

As the Ole Miss offense came to the line of scrimmage with the play prepared, Kiffin frantically waved his hands to get the attention of Corral for a play change on the fly. An adjustment didn’t work, however, as Corral threw incomplete in giving the ball back to Alabama in Rebel territory.

Ten plays later and Alabama was back in the end zone – doing so ironically on a fourth-and-1 call – as Brian Robinson Jr. ran straight up the gut and into the end zone.