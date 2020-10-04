JON JOHNSON COLUMN: Georgia, Florida flip-flop in AP Top 25

Three SEC teams continue to occupy slots in the first five of the Associated Press Top 25 rankings released on Sunday, with Georgia moving ahead of Florida to No. 3 after its dominating win over Auburn.

Oklahoma, after two straight losses, fittingly finds itself out of the rankings for the first time since September of 2016.

In this wacky of wackiest seasons, eight ranked teams lost on Saturday as the poll continues to be shuffled around with regularity.

Though Georgia moved up to No. 3 after all the votes were tabulated, I have Florida in the No. 3 slot with Georgia at No. 4 in the rankings I submitted on Saturday night.

My Top 5: Clemson, Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State in that order. I gave some thought to moving Alabama into the No. 1 slot, but kept Clemson there for the time being. The Crimson Tide looks mighty impressive two weeks in.

Rounding out Top 10: Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Miami and Tennessee. My dark horse this season is Oklahoma State, which moved up to No. 10 in the AP poll. I went back and forth between Tennessee and North Carolina for the 10th spot, but decided the Vols two wins were more impressive.